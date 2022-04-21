Oilers double up Rockets on diamond

Oil City softball picked up its first win in region play since the program returned six years ago with a 4-2 victory over visiting Slippery Rock in Region 4 play on Wednesday evening.
After the Oilers fell behind 1-0 in the first and 2-0 midway through the third, they tied it by putting up two in the bottom half. They would then take the lead with two more in the fifth to secure the victory.
Caleb Prettyman and Drew Wilkinson each were three-time winners, but it wasn’t enough as the Franklin boys and girls track and field teams got swept by visiting Meadville on Wednesday in a Region 4 meet.
MEADVILLE — Despite getting seven points, seven kills and 10 digs from Alex Zinz, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped a 25-11, 25-15, 25-8 decision to Meadville on Tuesday night in Region 1 action at the House of Thrills.
Abigail Boland blasted a home run and drove in a pair of runs as Franklin’s girls softball team increased its record to 6-0 on the season with an 11-1, five inning victory over Titusville in the continuation of a Region 4 contest that was started on Monday before being completed Friday.
LAWRENCE PARK — Eli Moreland pitched a five-inning no-hitter while Travis Knupp launched a two-run home run as Rocky Grove remained unbeaten in Region 3 play with a 12-0, five-inning victory over homestanding Iroquois on Thursday.
DuBOIS — Olivia Plummer went 3-for-5 at the plate with a run scored and two RBIs while Alisha Beggs and Alaina Hogue combined to toss a three hitter as Cranberry came away with a 9-4 win over Redbank Valley in a KSAC game played at Heindl Field.
Trinity Edge drove in four runs at the plate and tossed a complete-game shutout in the circle on Wednesday evening as homestanding Franklin roared past Slippery Rock, 15-0, in a three-inning Region 4 softball clash.
Oil City picked up its first win of the young season in thrilling fashion on Wednesday evening as pinch runner Matt Ames scored on a wild play in the bottom off the seventh inning for a walk-off, 4-3 victory over visiting Sharon in a Region 2 showdown on the baseball diamond.
STRATTANVILLE — Dawson Hotchkiss was a four-time winner to lead North Clarion’s boys track and field team to an 85-65 victory over homestanding Clarion-Limestone while the She-Wolves made it a sweep with a 95.5-54.5 decision over the Lions in the girls meet.
Ethen Knox was a four-time winner while Madison Salvo and Meghan Flinchbaugh were three-time winners as the Oil City boys and girls track and field teams swept visiting Franklin on Tuesday in a Region 3 meet.
DuBOIS — Aiden Hartle put up a dominant performance on the mound Tuesday, striking out nine in a complete-game shutout that gave North Clarion a 2-0 victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC contest at Stern Field in DuBois.
FRILLS CORNERS — Bella Scott, Brynn Siegel and Emalie Best each were triple winners as North Clarion’s girls track and field team posted a 77-62 win over visiting Redbank Valley in a KSAC meet. The Bulldogs earned a split as Joe Mansfield and Cam Wagner were double winners as the Redbank boy…
Eli Moreland and Isaac Clayton teamed up to toss a two-hit shutout as homestanding Rocky Grove dodged plenty of rain drops en route to an 11-0 five-inning victory over Cambridge Springs in Region 3 baseball action on Monday.
Rossi McMillen was a four-time winner as Karns City pulled out a 75-65 road win over Cranberry on Thursday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls track and field meet. The Gremlins recorded a sweep as the boys recorded a 102.5-29.5 victory over the Berries.
GIRARD — Of the 15 outs that starting pitcher Luke Guth recorded, 13 of them came by way of strikeout as the standout hurler tossed five scoreless innings in lifting Franklin to a 5-0 victory on the road over Girard in a Region 4 matchup.
Clarion University’s Sports Hall of Fame committee announced recently that seven new members will be inducted into the 2022 HoF Class on Friday, April 29. The new inductees are Ellen (Borowy) Casey, Dr. Kristin (Day) Shute, Hannah Heeter, Tammy Holman, Malen Luke, Patrick Mooney and Aleta (R…
Madison Salvo and Meghan Flinchbaugh were four-time winners while Kaiden Shreve was a triple winner as the Oil City girls and boys track and field teams posted a sweep over visiting Titusville on Tuesday in a non-region meet at the Oil Field.
Wyatt Gregory served for 17 points, including three aces, and added seven digs Tuesday night as Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team notched its first win of the season with a 27-25, 25-18, 25-14 home win over Fort LeBoeuf in Region 1 action at the Nest.
FOXBURG — Mackenzie Parks launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh on Monday to lift Allegheny-Clarion Valley to an 8-7, walkoff victory over Clarion-Limestone in its softball season opener.
Led by singles’ victories from Mason Stephens and Jackson Dilks, along with a sweep from the two doubles’ teams, Oil City’s boys tennis team picked up its first win of the season on Monday, defeating visiting Kennedy Catholic, 4-1, in Region 1 play.
CLARION — Despite a game-high 23 points from Franklin senior Easton Fulmer, Team Srock dropped a 100-86 decision to Team Ruhlman in the second annual Clarion County YMCA All-Star basketball games played Sunday at the Clarion County YMCA.
Gabriella Laderer went 3-for3 with three doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs as Franklin’s softball team improved to 2-0 on the season after a 16-1, three-inning rout of visiting Mercyhurst Prep on Saturday in non-region girls softball action.
BUTLER — Kyle Alexander collected two of Franklin’s 15 hits and finished with four RBIs as the Knights plated 13 runs in the final three innings to pull away for a 17-6, six-inning victory over Harbor Creek in the non-conference opener for both teams on Thursday night at Pullman Park.