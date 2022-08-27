Oilers drill Dragons

WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.
Of those 416 yards, 304 came courtesy of Ethen Knox as he ran wild behind an offensive line that provided him plenty of room to work.
Kelsi Stewart amassed 22 points and 14 digs to lead Christian Life Academy to a 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23 victory over visiting Crawford Christian Academy on Friday night in New-Penn Christian Conference play.
Braving grueling temperatures and the rugged terrain of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, a local woman recently competed in the 101-mile Tahoe Rim Traile Endurance Run in Carson City, Nevada — and she won.
When current head coach Matt Turk was a player at Franklin High School back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Knights and Titusville Rockets played each other every season as members of the Northwest Football Conference.
STRATTANVILLE — Jase Ferguson passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns Friday night as Central Clarion overcame six turnovers en route to a 42-7 home win over Brookville in a District 9 Large School matchup.
Oil City’s Charlie Motter fired a 79 to earn medalist honors on Thursday, but Franklin used a balanced attack to pull out the team win in the annual Venango Cup, which was held at Lucky Hills Golf Course.
GUYS MILLS — Franklin’s Aidan McCracken earned medalist honors by shooting a 39 on Wednesday, but the Knights dropped a 172-174 squeaker to homestanding Lakeview in a boys golf match at Mt. Hope Golf Course.
KOSSUTH — North Clarion’s Zeelan Hargenrader took home medalist honors with a 33, but Clarion earned the team win for the second time in as many Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega matches, this one played Tuesday at Hi-Level Golf Course.
NEW WILMINGTON — Oil City’s Olivia Blauser and Lauren Caralla teamed up for the Oilers’ lone victory in a 4-1 defeat to homestanding Wilmington on Tuesday in the season-opening girls tennis match for both teams.
BUTLER — Defending New-Penn Christian Conference champion Christian Life Academy opened its 2022 volleyball campaign with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-24 non-conference loss on the road to First Baptist Christian School of Butler on Monday evening.
Franklin’s Ryan McCandless earned medalist honors Monday by shooting an 80 and teammate Zach Rugh was just a shot back as the Knights captured the Region 4 mega match, which was held at Wanango Country Club.
Led by the pitching of Matt Kossick and the hitting of Joe Desko and Mason McFeaters, Hanna Screen Printing (HSP) went 5-1 recently to capture the Venango County Modified League softball title at Miller-Sibley’s Arnie Weaver Field.
BUTLER — Mariska Shunk fired a 47 to earn medalist honors for the second straight day to lead Moniteau to a second consecutive victory in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls mega match played Wednesday at Aubrey’s Golf Course.
CLARION — Playing on its home course, Clarion High School’s golf team rolled to the victory in the first Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega match of the season, taking the top four spots to sport a 33-point advantage over runner-up Moniteau on Tuesday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
It’s one thing to celebrate a birthday in style, but turning 50 is always cause for an even bigger celebration. But, for Donn Keith, even she couldn’t have imagined how truly special her golden birthday would turn out to be.
STATE COLLEGE — Clarion got its high school golf season off to a strong start on Thursday as the Bobcats traveled to the Happy Valley Invitational in State College and took home the boys Class 2A title by a 20-stroke margin while playing the Penn State Blue Course.
“The only real outdoorsmen wear Woolrich plaid and carry a thutty-thutty,” the old timer said. We agreed with him, but that was 50 years ago. We no longer own either. We’ve had to rethink that statement lately. Outdoor sports showed huge surges in participation during the first two years of …
CLARION – Clarion Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass announced Friday that Jermaine Cooper has been elevated to the position of Interim Head Coach of the Golden Eagle women’s basketball program. Cooper had previously served as the program’s assistant coach for the last…
Evan Burton belted his third home run in as many games, Brody Knouse also crushed his third homer of the tournament and Luke Reed went 4-for-4 and scored three runs as DuBois’ 12U all-star team bashed its way to a Section 1 Little League championship on Friday with a 9-5 victory over LeBoeuf…
Max Manning went 5-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs Thursday night as the LeBoeuf 12U all-stars advanced to the Section 1 Little League baseball championship game following a 14-6 victory over Butler Township in the losers’ bracket finals.
Brody Knouse had a game to remember Wednesday night as he went 5-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs as DuBois rolled to an 18-4 victory over Butler Township in the 12U winners’ bracket final of the Section 1 Little League all-star baseball tournament, which is being hosted by the Cranbe…
On a night when District 25 and East Region officials made special presentations to the family of late umpire Kevin Porter, Cranberry Little League hosted a pair of first-round games Tuesday night in the 2022 Section 1 Little League 12U baseball tournament.
FAIRVIEW — Blake Sandrock had three hits, drove in five runs and teamed with Sawyer Harriger on a seven-hitter as Oil City’s 11U all-star team advanced to the championship game of the Section 1 Little League baseball tournament with a 20-10 victory Monday night over Fairview/Lake City and Gi…
FAIRVIEW — Despite allowing just three hits, Oil City’s 11U Little League all-star team wound up dropping a 7-5 decision to Fairview/Lake City and Girard (FLAG) in an opening-round game Friday night in the Section 1 baseball tournament.
INDIANA — Abigail Mawhinney tossed a four-inning no-hitter on Thursday night as the Mid-East/Cochranton 12U all-star team rolled to an 11-0 victory over Bullskin in a losers’ bracket matchup of the Little League Softball state tournament at Indiana.
Awarding double points for a single event, often times, allows for a successful racer to build up a commanding lead over the competition. However, in three of the four classes making up the Sunday Thunder programs at Tri-City Raceway Park, the contests are closer than ever.
INDIANA — Mid-East/Cochranton’s 12U all-star girls softball team dropped a 10-0 decision to Clinton County on Wednesday in an opening-round game of the 2022 Pennsylvania State Little League tournament.
MEADVILLE — It’s often said that “it’s not how you start, but how you finish.” However, in the case of the Mid-East/Cochranton 12U softball team, Friday’s game against Punxsutawney was more like “it’s not how you finish and all about how you started.”
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — For the second time in as many days, Ali Mumford tossed a one-hitter for Cambridge Springs/Conneaut Lake/Saegertown to take down Mid-East/Cochranton, but this time it was to claim the championship of the 10U division of the District 1 Little League all-star softball tourn…