For the second week in a row, Oil City's football team checks in at No. 9 in the state in the Pennsylvania Football News Class 4A rankings and it will try to climb higher on the ladder tonight when it hosts Conneaut Area while celebrating Senior Night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Oil Field.
Not only will the Oilers (2-0) be looking to remain perfect in Region 8, but they will also aim to set the school record for consecutive regular-season wins with 18, which would break the record they currently share with the 1997 to 1999 teams.