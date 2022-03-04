It’s title time for three local boys basketball teams today as Oil City, Franklin and Rocky Grove will all play for District 10 championships at three different locations. All three games are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.

At the Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie, Oil City will attempt to win the school’s second district title and first D-10 title as the Oilers take on Region 4 foe Fairview for the Class 4A crown. The two teams split their two regular-season meetings this season.

A pair of District 9 championships are on the line tonight in a doubleheader at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium. In the opener, Clarion-Limestone’s girls basketball team will tangle with Brockway in a Class 2A showdown at 6 p.m. while the nightcap features Redbank Valley again…

Swimmers set for districts

A total of 31 swimmers from Oil City and Franklin High Schools will be competing in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships being held today and Saturday at the S.P.I.R.E. Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Gadsby leads Sailors past Lakers in OT thriller

SHARON — Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby poured in a game-high 25 points Wednesday night to power the Sailors to a 45-42 overtime victory against Mercyhurst Prep in a District 10 Class 3A girls basketball semifinal showdown at Sharon High School.

Simko, Lauer power Bobcats past Raiders

  • Joe Henderson

EMPORIUM — Christian Simko bucketed 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds as Clarion kept its hopes alive of earning the fifth and final playoff spot out of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs with a 61-54 victory over Cameron County on Wednesday night in the semifinals of the consolation bracket.

Orioles clip Big Reds; to play for D-10 AA title

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

MEADVILLE — Meadville Area Senior High sits a little under 30 miles from Rocky Grove High School, but on Tuesday night when the Orioles’ boys basketball team walked off the floor at the House of Thrills and into its locker room, they let out a roar that likely could have been heard all the w…

Chucks rout Warriors in 3A semis

DUBOIS — Moniteau’s shot at a District 9 title went by the wayside on Monday night as the Warriors dropped a 53-24 decision to Punxsutawney in a Class 3A girls basketball semifinal held at DuBois High School.

Greggs claims high jump title for The Rock

EDINBORO — Slippery Rock University’s Cecily Greggs leaped her way to the high jump title on Sunday at the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships held at Edinboro University.

Semifinal showdowns

A total of seven basketball games featuring 10 area teams — six of which are semifinal matchups — are on tap for today at various times and locations in both Districts 9 and 10.

District 10 sending 21 to regional mat

SHARON — Cochranton’s Jack Martinec, Grove City’s Hunter Hohman and Titusville’s Brock Covell each took home titles on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A wrestling championships held at Sharon High School.

Sailors, Cards advance to semis

FARRELL — Lakeview’s duo of Reese Gadsby and Amber Sefton propelled the Sailors into the District 10 Class 3A girls baskeball semifinals with a 52-39 victory over Northwestern at Farrell High School on Saturday.

Three Cards, one Knight advance to D-10 semis

SHARON — Franklin sophomore Cael Dailey and a trio of Cochranton seniors — Jack Martinec, Stetson Boozer and Louden Gledhill — all advanced to the semifinals of the District 10 Class 2A Wrestling Championships, which got underway Friday night at Sharon High School.

River Otters swim to victory

GENEVA, Ohio — Adalyn Snow recorded three individual first-place finishes and six other swimmers also had victories as the Oil City YMCA River Otters captured the Northwest Pennsylvania Championship Swim Meet held last weekend at the Spire Institute.

Oilers upset Huskies, to face GC in semis

ERIE — Oil City’s Judias Johnson poured in eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter on Thursday night as the Oilers rallied to knock off Harbor Creek, 39-36 in a boys quarterfinal-round matchup in the District 10 Class 4A tournament at the Hagerty Family Events Center.

She-Wolves top Bobcats

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

FRILLS CORNERS — They can’t all be pretty. And, when you’re in the postseason, they don’t have to be. All that matters is that they count in the win column.

Battle of the big cats

STRATTANVILLE — Tyler Albright pumped in a game-high 23 points as Keystone pulled away for a 51-44 victory over Clarion-Limestone in the quarterfinal round of the District 9 Class 2A boys basketball playoffs on Wednesday night at Clarion-Limestone High School.

Damsels, Bobcats advance to quarters

RIMERSBURG — Union’s Dominika Logue led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points as the Golden Damsels pulled away in the second half for a 49-31 victory over visiting Port Allegany on Tuesday night in a first-round game of the District 9 Class 1A girls basketball tournament.

Bobcats are moving on

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

CLARION — It took Clarion’s boys basketball team a quarter to settle down, but once it did, the defending Class 1A champion settled in and bulldozed past Sheffield for a 60-41 victory in the opening round the District 9 playoffs on Tuesday night.

Falcons end season on high note

FOXBURG — Baylee Blauser and Keira McVay teamed up to score 27 points as Allegheny-Clarion Valley closed out its season in winning fashion with a 45-23 victory over visiting Eisenhower on Saturday in non-conference girls basketball action.

Knights advance five to districts

SHARON — Led by Cael Dailey’s second-place performance at 106 pounds, Franklin’s wrestling team advanced five matmen to districts after the second day of action on Saturday at the District 10 Section 2-AA tournament held at Sharon High School.

Oilers roll on Senior Night

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

On Friday night at the House of Hustle, as Oil City celebrated Senior Night against Corry in a Region 5 clash, it was only fitting that their lone senior lifted them to victory — with the help of a couple of juniors along the way.

Wolves, Bulldogs to play for KSAC crown

CLARION — North Clarion’s Collin Schmader popped in a jumper with under 10 seconds to play and the Wolves hung on for a wild 48-47 victory over Karns City on Friday night in a boys semifinal matchup of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference tournament at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tipp…

She-Wolves, Bulldogs to meet in KSAC title tilt

CLARION — North Clarion’s Emma McFarland scored eight of her game-high 11 points during the second half on Thursday night as the She-Wolves advanced the championship game of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball tournament with a 33-22 victory over Karns City at Clarion …

SRU's Greggs named PSAC athlete of week

LOCK HAVEN — Slippery Rock University’s Cecily Greggs was recently named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Doug Raymond Invitational held at Kent State University this past weekend.