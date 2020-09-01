District 10 released its region realignments and revised schedules for the upcoming football season on Monday in wake of the PIAA allowing high school sports to be played this fall in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
D-10 settled on nine regions for the gridiron squads this year, with Oil City and Franklin residing in Region 8, alongside Conneaut Area, Meadville, Titusville and Warren. That group of teams mirrors the old Section 2 with the only difference being Conneaut being substituted for Corry.