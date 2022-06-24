A total of 21 athletes from both Oil City and Franklin earned honors as District 10 released its 2022 track and field all-region teams.

In Region 3, Franklin junior Drew Wilkinson was named the athlete of the year while Oil City won the boys team championship.

Bend Racing increases lead at adventure race
After completing the 86-mile bike trek through the heart of elk country on Day 4 of Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race, it appears that Bend Racing is well on its way to a first-place finish as the Mixed-Premiere Division squad increased its overall lead.

Bend Racing continues to lead adventure race
Bend Racing remained out in front of the pack late Wednesday night as the third day of Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race wrapped up with most teams sill trying to find their way through the grueling 50-mile rogaine in the Quehanna Wild Area.

Lockhart Raceway debuts with rousing success
Lockhart Raceway debuts with rousing success

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

What started out as something that a father and son could spend time doing together has turned into something that the entire community can take part in — and it comes in the form of a clay oval that spans 1/8 of a mile.

Adventure race kicks into high gear

After an intense first day of action in which the teams of Bones Adventure Racing, Bend Racing and Rib Mountain Racing seemed to separate themselves from the rest of the pack, the second day of Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race proved to be just as intense as most…

Photos, rosters needed for annual Youth section

Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.

Adventure racers begin epic journey
Adventure racers begin epic journey

CLARION — After a weekend of pre-race festivities at Clarion University, the 32 teams entered in Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race were transported to Punxsutawney on Monday morning to begin their 342-mile journey that will take place over the next five days.

Fulmer, Guth take home top honors
Fulmer, Guth take home top honors

ERIE — Franklin’s Easton Fulmer and Luke Guth each took home top honors in their respective sports at the Northwest Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards show on Thursday night at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Adventure racing comes to Clarion area

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Northwestern Pennsylvania’s scenic waterways, rocky ridges and most remote forests will be on full display to 108 racers on 32 teams this week as Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race will take place beginning at 10 a.m. today and running through Saturday.

Knights face Clearfield in first round of 4A softball
Knights face Clearfield in first round of 4A softball

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

It’s been quite a ride this season for Franklin High School’s girls softball team. After rolling to 16 straight victories to begin the 2022 campaign, the Knights have gone just 3-3 over the past six, including a 5-3 loss in Monday’s District 10 Class 4A championship game to Villa Maria.

Fires drop 8-7 thriller to Crusaders
Fires drop 8-7 thriller to Crusaders

BROCKWAY — Despite rallying for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday, Forest Area’s softball season came to an end as the Fires dropped an 8-7 decision to Elk County Catholic in the District 9 Class 1A second-place game at Brockway High School.

Knights fall to Tigers
Knights fall to Tigers

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

SLIPPERY ROCK — After splitting a pair of games during the regular season, the Franklin and Fairview baseball teams met for the third time this year on Monday at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park. But, this time it meant a lot more as the District 10 Class 3A title was on the line.

Fires shut out by Cards in D9 championship
Fires shut out by Cards in D9 championship

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic’s softball team proved why it’s the two-time defending champion on Monday afternoon at Heindl Field as the Cardinals made it a three-peat with a 10-0, five-inning victory over Forest Area in the District 9 Class 1A championship.

Rams blank Berries for D-9 AA crown
Rams blank Berries for D-9 AA crown

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

DuBOIS — With the temperature soaring above 90 degrees on the turf of Heindl Field on Monday afternoon for the District 9 Class 2A championship softball game between Cranberry and Johnsonburg on Monday, the picture-perfect facility resembled an oven as much as it did a ballfield.

Area stars shine at state meet
Area stars shine at state meet

SHIPPENSBURG — Union/A-C Valley’s Baylee Blauser and Hayden Smith took home state titles while Franklin’s Ashley Alcorn set a new school record as seven area athletes earned medals on the first day of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Championships on Frid…

Rocky Grove's season comes to an end with loss to KC
Rocky Grove's season comes to an end with loss to KC

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Having reached the District 10 Class 1A championship game last season, it looked like Rocky Grove’s baseball team was well on its way to the title tilt again this year after the first three and a half innings were played of Friday’s D-10 Class 1A semifinal playoff game with Kennedy Catholic …

Schmidt's squad takes sting out of Hornets
Schmidt's squad takes sting out of Hornets

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

SLIPPERY ROCK — In the top of the seventh inning on Thursday at Jack Critchfield Park, both the skies and the Franklin’s chances of advancing to the District 9 Class 3A Championship baseball game looked bleak.

Edge stars as Knights rally to beat Conneaut
Edge stars as Knights rally to beat Conneaut

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

MEADVILLE — Nobody said it was going to be easy for Franklin’s girls softball team to repeat as District 10 champions. And on Thursday in the Class 4A semifinals at Allegheny University’s Robertson Athletic Complex against Conneaut Area, coach Chad Hoobler’s Knights certainly had their backs…

All-KSAC spring sports teams released
All-KSAC spring sports teams released

Clarion-Limestone’s Bryson Huwar and Moniteau’s Branson Carson shared the baseball MVP award while Karns City’s Marra Patton was awarded the softball MVP award as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference released its spring sports all-conference teams on Wednesday.