After completing the 86-mile bike trek through the heart of elk country on Day 4 of Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race, it appears that Bend Racing is well on its way to a first-place finish as the Mixed-Premiere Division squad increased its overall lead.
Bend Racing remained out in front of the pack late Wednesday night as the third day of Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race wrapped up with most teams sill trying to find their way through the grueling 50-mile rogaine in the Quehanna Wild Area.
What started out as something that a father and son could spend time doing together has turned into something that the entire community can take part in — and it comes in the form of a clay oval that spans 1/8 of a mile.
After an intense first day of action in which the teams of Bones Adventure Racing, Bend Racing and Rib Mountain Racing seemed to separate themselves from the rest of the pack, the second day of Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race proved to be just as intense as most…
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
CLARION — After a weekend of pre-race festivities at Clarion University, the 32 teams entered in Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race were transported to Punxsutawney on Monday morning to begin their 342-mile journey that will take place over the next five days.
ERIE — Franklin’s Easton Fulmer and Luke Guth each took home top honors in their respective sports at the Northwest Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards show on Thursday night at the Bayfront Convention Center.
Northwestern Pennsylvania’s scenic waterways, rocky ridges and most remote forests will be on full display to 108 racers on 32 teams this week as Rootstock Racing’s inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race will take place beginning at 10 a.m. today and running through Saturday.
Franklin High School’s baseball team, fresh off a first-round victory over WPIAL champion South Park, will face Punxsutawney at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park.
It’s been quite a ride this season for Franklin High School’s girls softball team. After rolling to 16 straight victories to begin the 2022 campaign, the Knights have gone just 3-3 over the past six, including a 5-3 loss in Monday’s District 10 Class 4A championship game to Villa Maria.
BROCKWAY — Despite rallying for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday, Forest Area’s softball season came to an end as the Fires dropped an 8-7 decision to Elk County Catholic in the District 9 Class 1A second-place game at Brockway High School.
SHIPPENSBURG — Redbank Valley freshman speedster Mylee Harmon ran to a gold medal on Saturday in the Class 2A girls 400-meter dash on Day 2 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
SLIPPERY ROCK — After splitting a pair of games during the regular season, the Franklin and Fairview baseball teams met for the third time this year on Monday at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park. But, this time it meant a lot more as the District 10 Class 3A title was on the line.
DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic’s softball team proved why it’s the two-time defending champion on Monday afternoon at Heindl Field as the Cardinals made it a three-peat with a 10-0, five-inning victory over Forest Area in the District 9 Class 1A championship.
DuBOIS — With the temperature soaring above 90 degrees on the turf of Heindl Field on Monday afternoon for the District 9 Class 2A championship softball game between Cranberry and Johnsonburg on Monday, the picture-perfect facility resembled an oven as much as it did a ballfield.
SHIPPENSBURG — Union/A-C Valley’s Baylee Blauser and Hayden Smith took home state titles while Franklin’s Ashley Alcorn set a new school record as seven area athletes earned medals on the first day of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Championships on Frid…
Having reached the District 10 Class 1A championship game last season, it looked like Rocky Grove’s baseball team was well on its way to the title tilt again this year after the first three and a half innings were played of Friday’s D-10 Class 1A semifinal playoff game with Kennedy Catholic …
SLIPPERY ROCK — In the top of the seventh inning on Thursday at Jack Critchfield Park, both the skies and the Franklin’s chances of advancing to the District 9 Class 3A Championship baseball game looked bleak.
MEADVILLE — Nobody said it was going to be easy for Franklin’s girls softball team to repeat as District 10 champions. And on Thursday in the Class 4A semifinals at Allegheny University’s Robertson Athletic Complex against Conneaut Area, coach Chad Hoobler’s Knights certainly had their backs…
FOXBURG — Reyna Watson and Kendall Findlay combined for four hits and five RBIs as Cranberry advanced to the District 9 Class 2A title game after a a 12-7 victory over Keystone on Wednesday in a semifinal matchup.
Clarion-Limestone’s Bryson Huwar and Moniteau’s Branson Carson shared the baseball MVP award while Karns City’s Marra Patton was awarded the softball MVP award as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference released its spring sports all-conference teams on Wednesday.