Oil City's Alex Wolbert drove in two RBIs and Charlie Motter was lights out on the mound as the Oilers cruised to a 6-2 victory over Slippery Rock in a Region 2 tilt at Oil City High School on Friday afternoon.

Coach Steve Pikna's Oilers fell behind 1-0 after the top of the third before they rattled off four runs in the ensuing inning. Oil City added two more in the fifth.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Contributing writer

Having just posted its first win of the season the day before, Rocky Grove's girls softball team was seeking its second straight victory against visiting Oil City on Friday afternoon in a non-region matchup at the Valley Grove Elementary School field.

Oilers, Knights win on diamond

Oil City's Alex Wolbert drove in two RBIs and Charlie Motter was lights out on the mound as the Oilers cruised to a 6-2 victory over Slippery Rock in a Region 2 tilt at Oil City High School on Friday afternoon.

Bulldogs hang on to edge Oilers

Oil City's boys tennis squad watched its record dip to 3-4 on the season after a tough loss to Meadville, 3-2, in Region 2 action at Oil City High School on Friday afternoon.

O's, Oilers fall short on court

ERIE - Oil City's boys tennis team couldn't follow up Wednesday's win with another victory as it fell to McDowell, 5-0, in non-region action at Erie on Thursday.

Oilers open season with sweep of Berries
Oilers open season with sweep of Berries

Oil City got its track and field season off on the right foot as it swept homestanding Cranberry on Thursday with the boys team winning 95-43 and the girls claiming a 109-37 decision in the non-conference matchup.

Rocky Grove routs Eisenhower for first victory

Rocky Grove's Kaylin Jacoby went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs as the Orioles clinched their first win of the season with a 14-4 rout of visiting Eisenhower in five innings during a Region 2 softball matchup Thursday afternoon.

A-C Valley thinclads split with C-L

STRATTANVILLE - Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Tanner Merwin was a quadruple-winner to help the Falcons' boys track and field team edge Clarion-Limestone, 75-73, while three wins from C-L's Morgan McNaughton lifted the Lions' girls squad to a 90-59 decision in KSAC action.

Bobcats blast Berries
Bobcats blast Berries

  • Joe Henderson Contributing writer

After dropping its first three games of the season, Clarion High School's baseball team was still in search of its first win of the campaign on Wednesday afternoon against homestanding Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup.

Knights torch Tigers
Knights torch Tigers

  • Joe Henderson Contributing writer

After not being able to play a single game in 2020, the Franklin High School girls softball team has been making the most of its opportunities to take the field so far in the 2021 campaign.

Many sought outdoors during pandemic
Many sought outdoors during pandemic

  • Bob & Linda Steiner Outdoor writers

Writing travel articles is particularly tough when travel is restricted. Fortunately, COVID-19 only restricted how we acted when we were indoors or around groups of folks or individuals not in our "bubble" to start with. Unfortunately, foreign countries, like our favorite, Canada, permitted …

Warriors take pair from North Clarion
Warriors take pair from North Clarion

WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's David Stamm and Alex Bell were triple winners in the boys meet while the Warriors had five double winners in the girls meet on Wednesday, as both teams rolled to track and field victories at home against North Clarion. Moniteau's boys posted a 93-53 win while the gi…

Stahlman sets record as Cranberry thinclads sweep

Cranberry senior J.T. Stahlman won four events and set a school record in the long jump on Tuesday as the Berries swept a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet over visiting Clarion-Limestone. Cranberry's boys posted a 91-56 victory while the girls notched an 85-64 win.

Orioles rout Maplewood in Sanner's coaching debut

GUYS MILLS -Strong pitching from Reece Henderson and two-RBI games from Caden Toscano and Aaron Burkhardt on Tuesday lifted Rocky Grove's baseball team to an 11-1, five-inning victory over homestanding Maplewood in the head coaching debut of former Oriole standout Geoff Sanner.

Morrison shines as Oilers cruise

TITUSVILLE -Oil City's Kevin Morrison cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 romp in the No. 2 singles match as the Oilers notched a 4-1 triumph over homestanding Titusville in Region 1 boys tennis action on Tuesday.

Constantino earns win for Wolverines on diamond

GROVE CITY - Former Clarion High School standout pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino picked up her first victory on the collegiate diamond by tossing two innings in Grove City College's 5-4, 10-inning victory over Chatham on Saturday.

Bobcats fall in extras on diamond

SLIPPERY ROCK - Despite rallying in the seventh inning to force extra innings, Clarion High School's softball team wound up dropping a 9-8 non-conference road decision to Slippery Rock on Friday.

Greenville gets best of OC netters

GREENVILLE - Oil City's Jake Liederbach took his opponent to three sets before coming out on top of a tiebreaker, but it was the Oilers' only win as Greenville triumphed 4-1 in Region 1 boys tennis action on Friday.