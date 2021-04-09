Oilers open season with sweep of Berries

Oil City got its track and field season off on the right foot as it swept homestanding Cranberry on Thursday with the boys team winning 95-43 and the girls claiming a 109-37 decision in the non-conference matchup.
In girls action, the Oilers featured a trio of three-event winners in Ashia Jackson, Kaya Skinner and Madison Salvo.
Rocky Grove's Kaylin Jacoby went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs as the Orioles clinched their first win of the season with a 14-4 rout of visiting Eisenhower in five innings during a Region 2 softball matchup Thursday afternoon.
STRATTANVILLE - Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Tanner Merwin was a quadruple-winner to help the Falcons' boys track and field team edge Clarion-Limestone, 75-73, while three wins from C-L's Morgan McNaughton lifted the Lions' girls squad to a 90-59 decision in KSAC action.
After dropping its first three games of the season, Clarion High School's baseball team was still in search of its first win of the campaign on Wednesday afternoon against homestanding Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup.
STRATTANVILLE - Clarion plated a run in the top of the seventh and tagged out a runner at home trying to score in the bottom half to secure an 11-10 victory over visiting Clarion in KSAC softball play on Tuesday.
BUTLER - Despite doubling the hit total of Harbor Creek, Franklin's baseball team came up on the short end of a 9-3 non-region decision to the Huskies on Wednesday in the Knights' season opener at Pullman Park's Michelle Krill Field.
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's David Stamm and Alex Bell were triple winners in the boys meet while the Warriors had five double winners in the girls meet on Wednesday, as both teams rolled to track and field victories at home against North Clarion. Moniteau's boys posted a 93-53 win while the gi…
Cranberry senior J.T. Stahlman won four events and set a school record in the long jump on Tuesday as the Berries swept a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet over visiting Clarion-Limestone. Cranberry's boys posted a 91-56 victory while the girls notched an 85-64 win.
GUYS MILLS -Strong pitching from Reece Henderson and two-RBI games from Caden Toscano and Aaron Burkhardt on Tuesday lifted Rocky Grove's baseball team to an 11-1, five-inning victory over homestanding Maplewood in the head coaching debut of former Oriole standout Geoff Sanner.
GROVE CITY - Former Clarion High School standout pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino picked up her first victory on the collegiate diamond by tossing two innings in Grove City College's 5-4, 10-inning victory over Chatham on Saturday.
GREENVILLE - Oil City's Jake Liederbach took his opponent to three sets before coming out on top of a tiebreaker, but it was the Oilers' only win as Greenville triumphed 4-1 in Region 1 boys tennis action on Friday.
LATROBE - Former Keystone High School standout Taylor Geer scored eight points in helping Saint Vincent's women's basketball team past Washington & Jefferson on Saturday in the championship game of the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) tournament.