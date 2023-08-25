OIlers open with Dragons

CONNEAUT LAKE — Oil City’s Jacob Teeter fired an 82 on Thursday as the Oilers featured a balanced attack to pull out a victory in a Region 4 mega golf match, which was held at Oakland Beach Golf Course.
After battling it out in a one-point decision to open the campaign last year, the Franklin and Titusville football teams will square off again to open the 2023 season tonight in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Mary Matyasovsky, Megan Blasko and Eryn Conner swept the singles matches as the visiting Wilmington girls tennis team played spoiler in Oil City’s home and season debut with a 5-0 victory in Region 1 play.
WEST MIDDLESEX — Led by a solid pitching performance from “Professor” Ryan Briggs and a powerful offensive attack, Bison Bulls captured the USA Softball 10-Man Modified Open tournament this past weekend at the Shenango Township Complex in Mercer County.
NORTH EAST — Despite windy conditions and greens that were double-rolled and cut, Clarion High School golfer Kameron Kerle earned medalist honors Thursday after firing a 78 in the District 10 Preview golf invitational, which featured 12 of the top high school teams in northwestern Pennsylvania.
FOXBURG — Cranberry’s Mallory McMasters shot the low round of the day with a 49, but Moniteau took home the team title for the second straight time on Wednesday in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls golf mega match played at Foxburg Country Club.
It may have taken a little longer than expected, but former Oil City and United States Olympian Melinda (Hale) Rhoads will be one of seven new inductees into the Slippery Rock University Athletics Hall of Fame.
After securing top finishes at both the Camp Perry Open and the USA Shooting National Junior Olympic Championships, it was time to compete once again at the national level for young rifle shooter, Jack Ogoreuc.
MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico — Evie Bliss took her javelin throwing to the international arena on Sunday and she more than held her own, earning the silver medal at the 2023 Pan American U20 Championships held in Puerto Rico.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hayden Smith made it back-to-back championships as he claimed gold in the high jump for the second year in a row at the AAU Junior Olympic Games, which were held on Wednesday at Drake University in Iowa.
MEADVILLE — Easton Straub scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday night as St. Marys captured the Section 1 10U Little League championship with a 3-2 nailbiter over Franklin.
Logan Fink, an amateur mixed-martial arts fighter from Franklin, improved to 3-1 in his young career with a victory over Drew Landefeld as part of the 247 FC: Brawl in the Burgh 17 main card last Saturday night at the Monroeville Convention Center.
Fans, players (and mayors!) alike couldn’t have asked for a better day in which to celebrate their 25th season this past Wednesday as the Oil City 55-Plus Softball League held a “Fan Appreciation Day” at the Mitchell Avenue ballfields in commemoration of their league, which began play back in 1999.
MEADVILLE — Chase Barrett had a big night at the plate and also saw time on the mound as Franklin’s 10U Little League all-stars baseball team advanced to the championship round of the Section 1 tournament following a 13-10 win over FLAG on Wednesday night in the losers’ bracket final.
SAEGERTOWN — Lance Stevenson pitched 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball and also homered and drove in four runs Tuesday night to lead DuBois to a 10-2 win over Cranberry in an opening-round game of the Section 1 Little League 12U baseball tournament.
Oil City’s Junior League baseball all-stars were just two outs away from victory, but FLAG rallied in its final at-bat to tie the game before winning it in extra innings to steal Game 1 of the Section 1 tournament on Sunday night under the lights of Hasson Field.
DuBOIS — Despite banging out a dozen hits, Titusville’s all-stars were eliminated from the Pennsylvania Senior Little League baseball tournament Thursday night following an 11-5 loss to Hollidaysburg in a losers’ bracket quarterfinal matchup.
DUBOIS — Hank Lockhart capped an eight-run sixth inning on Wednesday with a three-run double as Titusville rallied for a 10-4 victory over Upper Moreland in a losers’ bracket game in the Pennsylvania State Senior Little League tournament.
After fueling one of the more impressive stretches of success in Franklin High School girls softball history, senior pitcher Trinity Edge and senior shortstop Sydni Hoobler will be remembered as two of the better players to have ever suited up for the Knights.
Landon Jones doubled and drove in a pair of runs while he also pitched five innings on the mound to pick up the victory as Oil City’s Junior League all-stars claimed the District 25 title with a 7-4 win over Titusville in the championship game on Sunday at the Hasson Heights field.
UNION CITY — Despite two outstanding pitching performances from Karmyn Reese and Abigail Mawhinney, the Mid-East/Cochranton 12U girls softball all-stars team came up one win shy of advancing to states as the squad fell to Punxsutawney twice on Saturday by scores of 2-1 in nine innings and 4-…
RICHMOND — Mary Lesko drilled three singles and Hannah Ringer singled and doubled Friday night to power Titusville to an 11-4 victory over Mid-East in the District 1 Little League softball 10U all-star championship game.
TITUSVILLE — Kambree Rial clubbed three hits while Chloe Long and Mileigh Phillips drove in two runs apiece Thursday night as the Mid-East 10U all-star team defeated homestanding Titusville, 11-9, and forced a deciding championship game in the District 1 girls softball tournament.
With its backs against the wall and the season on the line Thursday night at Miller-Sibley’s Lt. Col. Jack P. Williams Field, Cranberry’s 12U Little League all-star baseball squad proved that it wasn’t going down without a fight.