Judias Johnson poured in a game-high 16 points and also grabbed nine rebounds Tuesday night as Oil City nearly doubled up Conneaut Area, 60-32 in the Oilers’ Region 5 opener at the House of Hustle.

Coach Bundy Fulmer’s Oilers, now 5-3 overall, led from start-to-finish, beginning with a 20-4 blitz in the opening period. Oil City’s lead grew to 33-14 at the half and to 49-22 through three quarters.

NEW BETHLEHEM — Trailing 18-9 after the first five weight classes, Cole McHenry, Carsen Rupp and Gabe Carroll posted back-to-back-to-back pins to lead Redbank Valley to a 57-18 victory over Punxsutawneyon Tuesday night in a District 9 wrestling match.

Former Franklin High School wrestling standout Dakota Geer, a super senior at Oklahoma State University, is ranked seventh in the country at 184 pounds as the Cowboys will travel to face the Little Rock Spartans on Saturday.

Gwen Siegel netted 15 points as North Clarion held off homestanding Venango Catholic, 36-33, on Tuesday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Small School girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.

BUTLER — Matt Gregor buried six three-pointers to finish with 22 points as North Catholic pulled away in the third quarter to secure a 77-60 victory over Franklin in the Shootout at Butler High School.

Brooke Przybylski dropped in a game-high 15 points as Harbor Creek dominated in the first half en route to a 45-20 victory over Franklin on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Cranberry Christmas Tournament held at the Berry Dome.

After being well represented on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team, state runner-up Redbank Valley was also quite popular on the PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select Class 1A All-State Team as well.

ALLISON PARK — Dylan Stull led three players in double figures with 17 points as Grove City’s boys basketball team held on for a 66-64 win over Chartiers Valley on Wednesday in the consolation game of the Hampton Christmas Tournament.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Through two quarters of play on Tuesday afternoon at The Nest, Rocky Grove’s girls basketball team gave Union all it could handle. But, a rough third quarter spelled doom for the Orioles as the Golden Damsels ran away with a 42-25 victory in a non-region clash.

Redbank Valley had a historic football campaign during the 2021 season, making it all the way to the state championship game in Class 1A, and on Tuesday, they reaped some of the rewards for that effort in having four selections made to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team.

STONEBORO — Lakeview’s trio of Amber Sefton, Reese Gadsby and Emma Marsteller teamed up to score 34 points Monday night and propel the Sailors to a 53-10 win over visiting Jamestown in an opening-round matchup of the Lakeview Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament.

KNOX — Cam VanWormer drained three shots from beyond the arc to lead all scorers with 15 points and Oil City used an impressive second quarter to pull out a 48-26 victory over homestanding Keystone on Thursday night in non-region boys basketball action.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After pulling off a come-from-behind victory over WPIAL power Aliquippa on Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the season, there was a danger that the Franklin boys basketball team could be headed for a letdown against unbeaten Greenville on Tuesday night in a Region 4 matchup at The Castle.

CLARION — Clarion University announced Tuesday that Chris Weibel will not return as head football coach of the Golden Eagles program. The decision was made after a careful evaluation of the football program, and to move the program in a new direction.

CLARION — For decades, the name Bob Bubb has been synonymous with Golden Eagle wrestling. From the summer of 1966, when he accepted the position of head wrestling coach, to the final time he walked off the mat in 1992, Bubb and his student-athletes accomplished things even the most loyal Eag…

Led by four-event winners Morgan Stover and Kallie Smith in the girls meet and triple winners Connor Malek, Charlie Motter and Garrett Morse in the boys meet, Oil City swept a Region 1 swim contest at home against Grove City on Monday night. The Oiler girls posted a 95-67 win while the boys …

Franklin’s trio of Lauren Billingsley, Camdon Bashor and Estella Adams combined for 36 points in leading the Knights past visiting Titusville, 66-9, in a non-region girls basketball matchup at the Castle on Monday.

NEW CASTLE — Easton Fulmer led all scorers with a game-high 20 points and Scott Walters came off the bench to tally nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter as Franklin rallied for a 57-48 victory over Aliquippa on Saturday night in the Clash at New Castle.

TITUSVILLE — Bolstered by a fast start offensively, Oil City’s girls basketball team evened its season record on Friday night by rolling to a 49-21 win over Titusville in a non-region matchup at the Launch Pad.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

On a night when Oil City was already short-handed on the hardwood, the last thing the Oilers needed was an overtime contest against non-region foe Meadville.

Kallie Smith was a four-time winner while Charlie Motter was a double winner as the Oil City boys and girls swim teams swept homestanding Franklin on Thursday night in a Region 1 meet.

Chris Marshall and Bryson Bain combined to score 31 points and both went over 1,000 points for their careers Wednesday night in leading homestanding Redbank Valley to a 72-19 win over Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference South Division boys basketball matchup.