On Friday night at the House of Hustle, as Oil City celebrated Senior Night against Corry in a Region 5 clash, it was only fitting that their lone senior lifted them to victory — with the help of a couple of juniors along the way.

Prior to the contest, Judias Johnson took center stage to be honored for his time with the Oilers and, once the game tipped off, he made sure that it would be a game to remember as he dropped in 17 points and grabbed six rebounds while Oil City upended the Beavers, 57-44, to close out the regular season.

Oilers roll on Senior Night
Oilers roll on Senior Night

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Wolves, Bulldogs to play for KSAC crown
Wolves, Bulldogs to play for KSAC crown

CLARION — North Clarion’s Collin Schmader popped in a jumper with under 10 seconds to play and the Wolves hung on for a wild 48-47 victory over Karns City on Friday night in a boys semifinal matchup of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference tournament at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tipp…

She-Wolves, Bulldogs to meet in KSAC title tilt
She-Wolves, Bulldogs to meet in KSAC title tilt

CLARION — North Clarion’s Emma McFarland scored eight of her game-high 11 points during the second half on Thursday night as the She-Wolves advanced the championship game of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball tournament with a 33-22 victory over Karns City at Clarion …

SRU's Greggs named PSAC athlete of week
SRU's Greggs named PSAC athlete of week

LOCK HAVEN — Slippery Rock University’s Cecily Greggs was recently named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Doug Raymond Invitational held at Kent State University this past weekend.

Panthers rally past Falcons in finale
Panthers rally past Falcons in finale

KNOX — Keystone’s Emma Gruber poured in nine of her game-high 13 points during a game-changing third quarter on Wednesday to lift the Panthers to a 49-24 home win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in the team’s season finale.

Bulldogs decked by Golden Tide

NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley won four of the first five matches of its contest with Curwensville to take a 24-6 lead on Tuesday in a non-conference wrestling contest, but the Golden Tide closed the showdown by winning eight straight to secure a 46-24 decision.

Kriebel shines as She-Wolves clinch KSAC North crown
Kriebel shines as She-Wolves clinch KSAC North crown

RIMERSBURG — North Clarion’s Claire Kriebel rifled in a career-high 20 points as the She-Wolves clinched their seventh consecutive Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference North Division girls basketball title on Tuesday night by rallying for a 48-41 road win over Union.

Knights handle Tigers on Senior Night
Knights handle Tigers on Senior Night

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

With the Region 4 crown already clinched, Franklin’s boys basketball team was looking to close out its regular season with 20 wins and celebrate its two seniors in the process on Tuesday against visiting Sharon on Senior Night at the Castle.

Oilers sweep season finale
Oilers sweep season finale

FARRELL — Led by four-event winner Elijah Collins in the boys meet and by four two-event winners in the girls meet, Oil City’s boys and girls swim teams capped off their regular seasons on Monday by sweeping homestanding Farrell in Region 1 action. The boys breezed to an 87-13 victory while …

Bain provides dagger as Bulldogs lock up KSAC division
Bain provides dagger as Bulldogs lock up KSAC division

KNOX — Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain hit a three-pointer with 1:04 remaining in the game to provide the Bulldogs with the game-winning basket in a 45-40 victory over homestanding Keystone that clinched the KSAC Large School Division in boys basketball on Saturday.

Knights now 19-2; Dragons burn Oilers
Knights now 19-2; Dragons burn Oilers

NEW WILMINGTON — Easton Fulmer amassed a game-high 22 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds Friday night as Franklin rolled to an 89-32 road victory over Wilmington in Region 4 boys basketball action.

Orioles slip past Sailors
Orioles slip past Sailors

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After dropping a 20-point decision to Lakeview back on Jan. 24, it looked like history might be repeating itself for the Rocky Grove boys basketball team in its rematch with the Sailors on Friday night in Region 1 play at the Nest.

FHS swimmers split meet with Slippery Rock
FHS swimmers split meet with Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK — Led by double winners Orlando Fackler, Kye Winslow and Camden Smith, Franklin’s boys swim team rolled to an 86-50 victory over Slippery Rock on Thursday night in a Region 1 meet at Slippery Rock University. The Rockets earned a split by taking the girls meet, 125-45.

Gremlins clinch KSAC playoff berth with win over Lions
Gremlins clinch KSAC playoff berth with win over Lions

STRATTANVILLE — Taite Beighley and Micah Rupp combined to score 34 points as Karns City wrapped up a spot in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference semifinal playoffs next week after a 53-37 victory over homestanding Clarion-Limestone on Thursday in boys basketball action.

Eagles ease past Knights
Eagles ease past Knights

GROVE CITY — Emma Santom popped in a career-high 14 points Thursday night to lead a balanced scoring attack as Grove City’s girls basketball team took over sole possession of first place in Region 5 with a 56-43 home win over Franklin.

Surging Oilers drill Rockets
Surging Oilers drill Rockets

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

On Tuesday night at the House of Hustle, Oil City’s boys basketball squad had the look of a team that’s hitting its stride at just the right time.

Bulldogs hold off Union, 44-39

RIMERSBURG — A strong first quarter proved to be the difference as Redbank Valley managed to hold off homestanding Union, 44-39, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball showdown on Monday night.

Oilers drop pair to Rockets
Oilers drop pair to Rockets

TITUSVILLE — Despite taking first place in nine of the 11 events on Monday, Oil City’s girls swim team wound up dropping a hard-fought 86-84 decision to homestanding Titusville in Region 1 action. The host Rockets made it a sweep by winning the boys meet, 98-72.

Knights run past Oilers
Knights run past Oilers

Franklin senior Camdon Bashor recorded a double-double and went 9-for-9 at the free-throw line Monday evening as the surging Knights downed Oil City, 46-17 in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.

Knights stay unbeaten in Region 4
Knights stay unbeaten in Region 4

GROVE CITY — Luke Guth dropped in a season-high 28 points to go along with 10 rebounds as Franklin remained unbeaten in Region 4 play with a 69-46 victory over Grove City on Saturday in boys basketball action.

Miller, Barzak lead Cards past Devils
Miller, Barzak lead Cards past Devils

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cochranton’s Chase Miller poured in a career-high 24 points Friday night as the Cardinals avenged an earlier loss to Cambridge Springs with a 65-51 road win in Region 2 boys basketball action.

Knights, Oilers earn splits
Knights, Oilers earn splits

GROVE CITY — Thanks to a 1-3 finish in the final event — the 400 freestyle relay — Franklin’s boys swim team pulled out a wild 83-82 win over homestanding Grove City in a Region 1 meet on Wednesday night. The host Eagles gained a split by taking the girls meet, 94-74.