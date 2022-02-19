Oilers roll on Senior Night

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. Morning high of 28F with temps falling to near 15. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.