Oilers slip past Huskies

After three quarters of forgettable football, Oil City came alive when it mattered most — and on Homecoming, no less — as the Oilers scored all of their points in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-13 victory over Harbor Creek in a Region 5 thriller at the Oil Field on Friday night.
“We buckled down a little bit,” Oil City head coach Dan York said of his team coming through when it mattered most. “They showed us different fronts defensively, and we tried to get it figured out at halftime exactly what we needed to do, and we changed our blocking scheme, and that’s basically all we did.”
TITUSVILLE — Garrett Knapp threw for three touchdowns, including a game-winning toss to Brock Covell in the closing minutes Friday night, lifting the host Rockets to a 28-24 non-region win over North East at Carter Field.
MEADVILLE — Destiny Bickel served for 20 points, including 11 aces, and Macayla Heim added 18 points on Friday as Christian Life Academy downed homestanding Crawford Christian Academy, 25-15, 25-7, 25-19 in a New-Penn Christian Conference girls volleyball match.
After three quarters of forgettable football, Oil City came alive when it mattered most — and on Homecoming, no less — as the Oilers scored all of their points in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-13 victory over Harbor Creek in a Region 5 thriller at the Oil Field on Friday night.
Nearly 11 months ago, Oil City’s football team welcomed Harbor Creek to the Oil Field with the District 10 Class 4A championship on the line. That night, OC claimed its third straight championship with a 51-14 victory over the Huskies.
CLARION — Kam Kerle of Clarion, the 2021 KSAC team champions, claimed the final mega match of the season with a 39 on Thursday while Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing wrapped up the individual championship for the season by firing a 40 at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
WARREN — Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth scored on a penalty kick just 4 1/2 minutes into Thursday’s Region 4 soccer showdown against previously undefeated Warren, lifting the Knights to a 1-0 upset victory over the homestanding Dragons.
After putting together their best performance of the season last Saturday night against Warren, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will be looking to carry that momentum into Friday night’s Region 5 matchup at Conneaut Area. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Oil City’s Chayse Skinner and Jada Heeter combined to serve for 26 points Wednesday night as the Oilers defeated Sharon, 25-20, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21 in a Region 3 girls volleyball match at the House of Hustle.
CLARION — Clarion University alumnus John Calipari has left his mark on the school’s basketball program — quite literally — as the Moon Township native was honored with a court dedication in his namesake Tuesday night at Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium.
NORTH EAST — Despite getting a pair of late goals from Gage Haniwalt, Franklin’s boys soccer team dropped its first match of the season on Tuesday, falling on the road to North East, 5-2, in Region 4 action.
Rocky Grove’s Ethan Knapp won the varsity boys race as the Orioles took the top four places en route to a 17-44 decision over visiting Franklin in a Region 3 meet at Two Mile Run County Park on Tuesday.
Led by Courtney Clark’s 27 points and 12 assists, Rocky Grove’s girls volleyball team improved to 4-0 Monday night following a 25-11, 25-12, 25-10 victory over visiting Sharon in a non-region match at the Nest.
Thanks to another stellar performance by its entire team, Clarion Area High School officially wrapped up the 2021 Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference golf championship on Monday at Wanango Country Club.
LOCK HAVEN — Clarion University wide receiver Quinn Zinobile was honored Monday as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Offensive Player of the Week after posting one of the best days of his career this past weekend.
Playing arguably their toughest opponent to date, the Franklin Knights football team put together its best game of the season against Warren on Saturday night in a Region 5 matchup at the Franklin High School field.
SHEFFIELD — Before its offense even stepped on the field, Redbank Valley held a 16-0 lead thanks to two punt-return touchdowns from Ashton Kahle as the Bulldogs easily dispatched of homestanding Sheffield, 55-6, on Saturday in a District 9 Football League matchup.
Through four weeks, the 2021 season has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for the Oil City football team. Between being on both the winning and losing end of blowouts and enduring a week-plus of COVID-19 protocols, there have been plenty of peaks and valleys for the Oilers.
Venango Catholic’s Sadie Kalamajka recorded eight blocks while Cheyanne Rudder had seven digs Thursday night as the Vikings won a five-set thriller with Karns City in a KSAC girls volleyball match at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
After a week off, Oil City returns to the gridiron tonight and it will face its toughest challenge so far as the Oilers welcome Sharon to the Oil Field for their home opener. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
RUSSELL — Franklin’s Chippy Whitling scored a pair of first-half goals while Gage Haniwalt and Nate Pfennigwerth added one apiece on Wednesday as the Knights held on for a 4-3 road win over Eisenhower in a Region 4 boys soccer showdown.
CLARION — Korrin Burns amassed 19 kills, seven points, including two aces, and seven digs Wednesday night as Clarion swept visiting Tyrone by scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 in a non-conference girls volleyball match.
Instead of having back-to-back weeks off in the middle of the regular season, Oil City’s football team has scheduled Sharon for this Friday, Sept. 17, in a non-region contest at the Oil Field. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.