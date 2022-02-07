GROVE CITY — Oil City’s boys team powered its way to the title of the Southern Tier Swimming Invitational at Grove City College on Saturday while the Oilers’ Morgan Stover and Franklin’s Alaina Brown each set a pair of meet records on their way to individual victories.
OC’s boys squad topped the six-team field with 449 points on the day while Titusville finished second (431) and Franklin third (331).
GROVE CITY — Luke Guth dropped in a season-high 28 points to go along with 10 rebounds as Franklin remained unbeaten in Region 4 play with a 69-46 victory over Grove City on Saturday in boys basketball action.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cochranton’s Chase Miller poured in a career-high 24 points Friday night as the Cardinals avenged an earlier loss to Cambridge Springs with a 65-51 road win in Region 2 boys basketball action.
CLARION — Christian Simko poured in 23 points Wednesday night to lead Clarion to a narrow 60-58 victory over visiting North Clarion in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference North Division showdown between the top two teams.
GROVE CITY — Thanks to a 1-3 finish in the final event — the 400 freestyle relay — Franklin’s boys swim team pulled out a wild 83-82 win over homestanding Grove City in a Region 1 meet on Wednesday night. The host Eagles gained a split by taking the girls meet, 94-74.
COCHRANTON — Cochranton received pins from Stephen Martinec, Stetson Boozer, Louden Gledhill, Kyle Lantz and Blake Foulk on Wednesday night as the Cardinals rolled over homestanding Commodore Perry, 45-20 in an opening-round match of the District 10 Class 2A Team Duals.
Union’s Payton Johnston scored all of his game-high 21 points in the first and third quarters Wednesday night as the Golden Knights raced past Venango Catholic, 72-32 in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball contest at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Senior Isaac Clayton became the latest member of Rocky Grove’s 1,000-point club on Tuesday as the guard fired in a game-high 19 points in the Orioles’ 68-28 victory over Commodore Perry in a Region 1 boys basketball game at the Nest.
Franklin’s boys basketball team took a huge step toward capturing the Region 4 crown on Tuesday night at The Castle as it used a second-half surge to take down Hickory, 68-52, while sweeping the season series with the Hornets.
FRILLS CORNERS — North Clarion’s Emma McFarland pumped in three three-pointers and scored a game-high 13 points Tuesday night as the She-Wolves stopped visiting Clarion, 40-21 in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball matchup.
Rocky Grove’s duo of Isaac Clayton and D’Andre Whitman combined for 52 points and 22 rebounds Monday night as the Orioles routed visiting West Middlesex, 70-45 in a Region 1 boys basketball showdown at the Nest.
GROVE CITY — Led by triple winners Caleb Stover, Connor Malek and Dana Wenner, Oil City’s boys and girls swim teams logged Region 1 victories at Grove City on Monday night. The Oiler boys posted a 90-70 win while the girls notched a 90-77 decision.
FRILLS CORNERS — Six different players had at least seven points in the scoring column as homestanding North Clarion used a balanced attack to take down Keystone, 53-46, in a KSAC boys basketball clash on Saturday.
Oil City had a lead heading into the fourth quarter at the House of Hustle on Saturday but surrendered 21 points in the final stanza en route to a 36-29 loss to Bradford in non-region girls basketball action.
GROVE CITY — Led by first-place finishers Elijah Brosius of Cranberry and Louden Gledhill of Cochranton, a total of 22 area wrestlers had top-eight finishes on Saturday in the 39th Annual Fred Bell Wrestling Tournament at Grove City High School.
GROVE CITY — A total of 14 area wrestlers — including four each from Redbank Valley and Cochranton — advanced to the semifinal round after Friday’s opening day of the 39th Annual Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City High School.
GREENVILLE — Franklin’s Damon Curry bucketed a game-high 24 points and Easton Fulmer became the second-leading scorer in school history as the Knights waltzed past homestanding Greenville, 78-26 in a Region 4 boys basketball game.
Franklin senior Lauren Billingsley once again equaled her career high by pouring in a game-high 16 points Thursday evening as the Knights handed Slippery Rock its first Region 5 loss of the season with a 46-35 girls basketball upset at the Castle.
STONEBORO — Commodore Perry’s Cade Guthrie pinned Franklin’s Kanyon Crawford and Ben Kammes followed with a forfeit win Wednesday night as the Panthers rallied for a 41-33 win over Franklin in a wrestling match held at Lakeview High School.
For the second time this season, Oil City’s boys and girls swim teams used their deep lineups to sweep past Franklin in a Region 1 home meet on Wednesday. The Oiler boys won just three of the 11 events, but still managed a 92-78 victory while the OC girls captured six of 11 events and also w…
FARRELL — Franklin’s boys and girls swimming teams rolled to lopsided wins Tuesday night over homestanding Farrell in a Region 1 meet. The Knight boys coasted to a 66-0 victory while the girls notched a 66-8 verdict.
Isaac Clayton, D’Andre Whitman and Quinn Ritchey collaborated for 49 points Tuesday night as Rocky Grove’s boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing skid with a 60-44 victory over Jamestown in a Region 1 matchup at the Nest.
Camdon Bashor dropped in 22 points for Franklin while Reese Gadsby countered with 21 for Lakeivew, and in the end, it was the Sailors who pulled out a 52-45 victory at The Castle on Saturday in non-region girls basketball action.
Playing its third big Region 5 game in five days, including a victory over previously unbeaten Fairview on Friday night, Oil City’s boys basketball team ran out of gas in its matchup with visiting Harbor Creek on Saturday afternoon at the House of Hustle, dropping a 26-20 decision.
WARREN — In a match that featured four lead changes, Warren’s Alan McAllister orchestrated a pin at 285 to lift the Dragons to a 33-25 win over visiting Franklin on Saturday in a non-region wrestling match.
SHARPSVILLE — Damon Curry amassed a game-high 21 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists Friday night as Franklin cruised to a 72-38 victory over Sharpsville in Region 4 boys basketball action.