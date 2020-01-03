HERMITAGE - Zach Malek and Morgan Stover were each three-time winners on Thursday as Oil City glided its way to a Region 1 swimming sweep with the boys team claiming a 92-66 decision and the girls an 86-68 win.
Malek cruised to a pair of solo victories in the 50 free and 100 free while also teaming up with Caleb Bish, Mason Stephens and Nick Richar to take the 200 free relay. Bish and Stephens also placed first in the 200 medley relay alongside Tommy Schneider and Chase Johnson while Richar added a win in the 200 free. Schneider also touched first in the 200 I.M. and Johnson in the 100 back while Chayce Mong rounded out the Oiler winners with a top finish in the 100 fly.