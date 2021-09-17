After a week off, Oil City returns to the gridiron tonight and it will face its toughest challenge so far as the Oilers welcome Sharon to the Oil Field for their home opener. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

OC was originally scheduled to have a bye during Week 4 of the season, but after being forced to cancel its matchup with Wilmington a week ago due to COVID-19 concerns, the Oilers picked up the non-region contest with the Tigers earlier this week. Sharon had a spot open up on its schedule because its game with Titusville was also called off.

0
0
0
0
0

+3
Vikings outlast Gremlins
Local Sports

Vikings outlast Gremlins

Venango Catholic’s Sadie Kalamajka recorded eight blocks while Cheyanne Rudder had seven digs Thursday night as the Vikings won a five-set thriller with Karns City in a KSAC girls volleyball match at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.

Oilers to face Sharon in home opener
Local Sports

Oilers to face Sharon in home opener

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

After a week off, Oil City returns to the gridiron tonight and it will face its toughest challenge so far as the Oilers welcome Sharon to the Oil Field for their home opener. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

+4
Knights stay undefeated
Local Sports

Knights stay undefeated

RUSSELL — Franklin’s Chippy Whitling scored a pair of first-half goals while Gage Haniwalt and Nate Pfennigwerth added one apiece on Wednesday as the Knights held on for a 4-3 road win over Eisenhower in a Region 4 boys soccer showdown.

+2
Bobcats, Falcons roll to victories
Local Sports

Bobcats, Falcons roll to victories

CLARION — Korrin Burns amassed 19 kills, seven points, including two aces, and seven digs Wednesday night as Clarion swept visiting Tyrone by scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 in a non-conference girls volleyball match.

+2
Oiler netters down Trojans, 4-1
Local Sports

Oiler netters down Trojans, 4-1

GREENVILLE — Oil City won two of the three singles matches and swept both of the doubles matches en route to a 4-1 win over Greenville on Tuesday in a Region 1 girls tennis match.

+2
Oilers sweep tri-meet
Local Sports

Oilers sweep tri-meet

Jack Mumford won the varsity boys race to lead Oil City to a sweep over visiting Franklin and Maplewood on Tuesday in a Region 3 cross country tri-meet.

+3
FHS booters blank Oilers
Local Sports

FHS booters blank Oilers

Franklin's Caleb Griffin and Chippy Whitling scored two goals apiece on Monday as the Knights shut out homestanding Oil City, 9-0, in a Region 4 boys soccer match at the Oil Field.

Local Sports

OC to host Sharon in Week 4

Instead of having back-to-back weeks off in the middle of the regular season, Oil City’s football team has scheduled Sharon for this Friday, Sept. 17, in a non-region contest at the Oil Field. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

Local Sports

Woolcock leads Berries to first place

WEST MIDDLESEX — Matt Woolcock’s second-place finish led Cranberry’s boys cross country squad to the team title of the Big Red Invitational on Saturday, pacing the 30-team field. The Berries’ girls also fared well, placing fifth in its 22-team field.

+2
Franklin boys soccer improves to 4-0
Local Sports

Franklin boys soccer improves to 4-0

  • Joe Henderson

LAWRENCE PARK — Gage Haniwalt recorded not one, but two hat tricks as Franklin’s boys soccer team improved to 4-0 with an 11-1 victory over homestanding Iroquois on Saturday in a non-region match.

Local Sports

CLA upends GCC

Christian Life Academy upped its record to 6-1 on the season and 4-1 in the NPCC with a 26-24, 25-14, 17-25, 25-14 victory over Grove City Christian.

Ikes rout Knights
Local Sports

Ikes rout Knights

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

RUSSELL — Through the first two games, the Franklin Knights football team has had its share of struggles in the first half. After all, they fell behind 28-7 in their season opener at Harbor Creek in the opening half and trailed 34-0 by halftime in their home opener last week against Fairview.

+4
Perfect Panthers prowl past Rovers
Local Sports

Perfect Panthers prowl past Rovers

KNOX -- Bret Wingard ran for a touchdown and tossed two scoring passes to Zander McHenry on Friday as Keystone knocked off Brockway, 24-6, in a D9 Small South Division contest on First Responders/Military Appreciation Night at Keystone High School.

Local Sports

Bobcats use depth to win KSAC event

TIONESTA — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing shot a 39 to capture medalist honors on Thursday, but Clarion used its talented depth to sweep the next five spots and roll to another first-place finish in the fifth KSAC mega match of the season.

+2
Knights boot Rockets, 7-1
Local Sports

Knights boot Rockets, 7-1

TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth and Gage Haniwalt each scored a pair of goals and assisted on another Thursday evening as the Knights overcame an early deficit to post a 7-1 victory over Titusville in a Region 4 boys soccer match at historic Carter Field.

+3
Orioles storm back to beat Kennedy Catholic in 5 sets
Local Sports

Orioles storm back to beat Kennedy Catholic in 5 sets

HERMITAGE — Courtney Clark put together a stellar all-around game with 19 points, including five aces, 20 assists and four kills as Rocky Grove rallied for a 22-25, 20-25, 25-11, 25-23, 15-10 victory over homestanding Kennedy Catholic on Thursday night in Region 1 girls volleyball action.

Knights set to take on unbeaten Ikes tonight
Local Sports

Knights set to take on unbeaten Ikes tonight

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After dropping its first two games of the season, the Franklin Knights football team will be on the prowl for their first victory tonight in a non-region game at Eisenhower. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

+2
CUP to honor 'Coach Cal'
Local Sports

CUP to honor 'Coach Cal'

CLARION — One of the most recognizable Golden Eagle alumni of recent decades will soon have a permanent home in Tippin Gymnasium. John Calipari, a 1982 Clarion graduate and former men’s basketball player, will return to Clarion on Tuesday, Sept. 21, as the court in Tippin Gymnasium is offici…

Local Sports

Oiler booters tie with Corry in opener

Oil City’s Drayton Dill scored a goal in each half, but the Oilers had to settle for a 2-2 tie in a Region 4 boys soccer match against Corry on Wednesday in the team’s season opener at the Oil Field.

Knights fall at home to C-L
Local Sports

Knights fall at home to C-L

  • Joe Henderson

Despite getting 13 service points from Kyla Hart, Franklin dropped a 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 decision to visiting Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday night in a non-region girls volleyball match at the Castle.

Local Sports

OC netters lose 4-1

  • Joe Henderson

Mary Matyasousky and Bella Toto claimed two of the three singles matches and Wilmington went on to sweep both doubles matches on Tuesday en route to a 4-1 win over homestanding Oil City in Region 1 girls tennis play.

Local Sports

Moniteau girls claim KSAC golf match

  • Joe Henderson

CLARION — Clarion’s McKayla Kerle took home medalist honors with a 36, but Moniteau came away with the team victory in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls golf match played at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.

+2
Franklin booters improve to 2-0
Local Sports

Franklin booters improve to 2-0

  • Joe Henderson

Nate Pfennigwerth tallied two goals and two assists while Gage Haniwalt added a pair of goals and an assist as Franklin’s boys soccer team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 5-3 victory over visiting Fort LeBoeuf on Tuesday in Region 4 action.

Local Sports

Clarion's late rally falls short

CLARION — A number of electrifying plays in the return game nearly drove the Golden Eagles to a come-from-behind victory, but Clarion University’s football team came up short at home on Saturday, falling 31-26 to Lake Erie at Memorial Stadium.

Local Sports

Oil City game canceled

Oil City High School’s home football opener against Wilmington, which was to be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, has been canceled.

Local Sports

Football roundup

PORT ALLEGANY — Keystone quarterback Bret Wingard connected with Kyle Nellis for an 82-yard touchdown pass with just 2:21 to play in the game to provide the game-winning score in the Panthers’ 36-30 victory on the road over Port Allegany on Friday night in District 9 play.

Local Sports

CLA volleyball

Katie Beggs served for 20 points, including eight aces, and added five kills Friday night as Christian Life Academy’s girls volleyball team rallied to beat visiting CCSI, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-12 in a New-Penn Christian Conference match.

+3
Tigers spoil Knights' home debut
Local Sports

Tigers spoil Knights' home debut

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

A big crowd was on hand to watch the Franklin Knights football team take on visiting Fairview in their home opener on Friday night in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field.

+3
Oilers rally to defeat Eagles
Local Sports

Oilers rally to defeat Eagles

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

LINESVILLE — Thursday night was a coming-out party for Oil City’s football team — and in particular Ethen Knox — as the Oilers put on display what they’re capable of in the young 2021 season.

Bobcats win mega match
Local Sports

Bobcats win mega match

CLARION — Behind the stellar play of Kam Kerle and Devon Lauer, Clarion claimed the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega match held Thursday at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.