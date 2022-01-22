Oilers upset unbeaten Tigers

Heading into Friday night’s Region 5 matchup with visiting Fairview, Oil City’s boys basketball team looked like it was going to have its hands full against the unbeaten Tigers at the House of Hustle.
After all, the Tigers not only entered the contest with perfect marks of 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the region, but they were winning in impressive fashion as well, to the tune of 23 points per game on average over their opponents while limiting opposing offenses to a shade over 36 points per game.
SHARPSVILLE — Damon Curry amassed a game-high 21 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists Friday night as Franklin cruised to a 72-38 victory over Sharpsville in Region 4 boys basketball action.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley posted wins in seven of the first eight bouts to open up a 38-6 lead and then had to hold on to defeat visiting Franklin, 38-36, in an interdistrict wrestling match on Thursday.
FARRELL — A total of 26 Oil City High School swimmers had at least one first-place finish on Thursday night as the Oilers swept a Region 1 road meet against Farrell. The boys posted a 113-5 victory while the girls notched a 113-6 win.
Lawrynn Harold and Halle Murcko combined for 34 points Wednesday night as Reynolds built an early lead and rode it to a 50-33 victory over Rocky Grove in a Region 1 girls basketball matchup at the Nest.
North Clarion’s Collin Schmader and Aiden Hartle teamed up for 34 points Wednesday night as the Wolves outlasted visiting Cranberry, 59-44, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball crossover matchup.
Oil City’s Jake Hornbeck sank three clutch free throws with no time left in regulation to send the game into overtime, but the Oilers wound up falling to Warren, 62-59 in a Region 5 boys basketball showdown Tuesday night at the House of Hustle.
North Clarion’s Gwen Siegel poured in 11 of her game-high 20 points during a 22-4 second quarter Tuesday night as the She-Wolves overcame a slow start to defeat Cranberry, 48-23, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference crossover girls basketball game at the Berry Dome.
SHARON — Easton Fulmer scored a game-high 21 points to move into third place on Franklin High School’s all-time scoring list as the Knights rolled to a 71-24 victory over Sharon on Saturday in Region 4 boys basketball action.
Camdon Bashor matched her season high with 20 points and Lauren Billingsley scored all of her 15 points in the first half Friday as the Knights downed visiting Oil City, 49-27, in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup on Senior Night at the Castle.
Easton Fulmer tickled the twine for a game-high 23 points while also pulling down six rebounds as Franklin raced out to a 19-0 lead and were never threatened the rest of the way in cruising to an 80-29 victory over visiting Wilmington in Region 4 boys basketball action on Thursday night at t…
Camden Smith was a four-time winner as the Franklin boys swim team cruised to a 66-22 victory over visiting Slippery Rock on Thursday night in a Region 1 meet. The Rockets, however, came away with a win in the girls meet as they took first place in nine of the 11 events in a 114-56 decision.
STRATTANVILLE — Frances Milliron, Alyssa Wiant and Kendall Dunn combined to net 37 points Wednesday night as Clarion-Limestone’s girls basketball team posted a 55-24 decision over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference crossover meeting.
CLARION — Outside of one rough quarter on Tuesday night, Clarion’s boys basketball team gave visiting Karns City all that it could handle, and then some. Unfortunately for the Bobcat faithful in attendance, that one rough quarter was a really rough one, and it ended up being the difference i…
Led by four-event winners Morgan Stover, Dana Wenner, Emily Russell and Kallie Smith, Oil City’s girls swim team cruised to a 103-67 win over homestanding Titusville in a Region 1 meet Monday night. The host Rockets gained a split by taking the boys meet, 94-75.
MEADVILLE — Franklin’s Camdon Bashor scored a season-high 20 points and pulled down 20 rebounds while Lauren Billingsley pumped in 15 points, including three treys, as the Knights rolled past homestanding Meadville, 50-22, in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup Monday night at the House of Thrills.
INDIANA — Elijah Brosius led Cranberry with a fifth-place finish over the weekend as the Berries placed 19th out of 30 teams at the 2022 Mid-Winter Mayhem wrestling tournament held at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Center on Friday and Saturday.
SHARON — Damon Curry tallied 12 of his 17 points in the second quarter as Franklin’s boys basketball team took the lead for good en route to a 53-42 victory over Erie High on Saturday in the Shootout at Sharon High School.
Venango Catholic’s Colin Liederbach led a trio of players in double figures with a game-high 18 points Friday night as the Vikings downed visiting Forest Area, 56-22 in a KSAC South boys basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Kye Winslow, Nate Pfennigwerth and Camden Smith each were four-time winners while Alaina Brown was a triple winner as the Franklin boys and girls swim teams swept visiting Grove City on Thursday night in a Region 1 meet.
FRILLS CORNERS — Keira Croyle and Dominika Logue tallied six points apiece in the fourth quarter as Union rallied for a 48-44 victory over previously unbeaten North Clarion on Thursday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Small School Division matchup.
Gwen Siegel netted 15 points as North Clarion held off homestanding Venango Catholic, 36-33, on Tuesday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Small School girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Trailing 18-9 after the first five weight classes, Cole McHenry, Carsen Rupp and Gabe Carroll posted back-to-back-to-back pins to lead Redbank Valley to a 57-18 victory over Punxsutawneyon Tuesday night in a District 9 wrestling match.