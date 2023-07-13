Basketball players and instructors at the Focus on Fundamentals camp were treated to a special guest speaker on Tuesday at Oil City High School.

Former United States team handball Olympian Melinda (Hale) Rhoads, who just happens to also be a 1973 graduate of Oil City, addressed the nearly 150 players and coaches during the weeklong camp, which is directed by Cranberry girls basketball head coach Carrie Melat and her junior varsity coach Shannon Morrow.

Olympian visits hoop camp
Olympian visits hoop camp

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Edge, Hoobler, Bowser and Parks earn all-state honors
Edge, Hoobler, Bowser and Parks earn all-state honors

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After fueling one of the more impressive stretches of success in Franklin High School girls softball history, senior pitcher Trinity Edge and senior shortstop Sydni Hoobler will be remembered as two of the better players to have ever suited up for the Knights.

MEC comes up short of states
MEC comes up short of states

UNION CITY — Despite two outstanding pitching performances from Karmyn Reese and Abigail Mawhinney, the Mid-East/Cochranton 12U girls softball all-stars team came up one win shy of advancing to states as the squad fell to Punxsutawney twice on Saturday by scores of 2-1 in nine innings and 4-…

Cranberry captures D25 crown
Cranberry captures D25 crown

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

It takes heart to be a champion, and on Friday evening at Oil City’s Rennie Schneider Field, Cranberry’s 12U Little League baseball all-stars proved that they had plenty of it.

Mid-East 10U stars stay alive; 12U squad rolls
Mid-East 10U stars stay alive; 12U squad rolls

TITUSVILLE — Kambree Rial clubbed three hits while Chloe Long and Mileigh Phillips drove in two runs apiece Thursday night as the Mid-East 10U all-star team defeated homestanding Titusville, 11-9, and forced a deciding championship game in the District 1 girls softball tournament.

Cranberry forces deciding game
Cranberry forces deciding game

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

With its backs against the wall and the season on the line Thursday night at Miller-Sibley’s Lt. Col. Jack P. Williams Field, Cranberry’s 12U Little League all-star baseball squad proved that it wasn’t going down without a fight.

Spotted lanternflies are back
AP

Spotted lanternflies are back

  • By JOHN HAYES Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — On a muggy afternoon on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, it felt good to step into the shade beneath a leafy tree. The smell was sweet and a sound suggesting rain was made by the patter of white sticky droplets falling on and around me.

Mid-East stars post section, district wins
Mid-East stars post section, district wins

UNION CITY — Reese Stanford scored a run and drove in another while Abigail Mawhinney and Karmyn Reese combined on a four-hitter Wednesday night as the Mid-East/Cochranton Little League 12U softball all-star team opened up the Section 1 tournament with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Punxsutawney.

Cranberry all-stars advance to championship round

Kannon Speerstra belted four hits and Dylan Gregory had three as Cranberry eliminated Butler on Wednesday night with a 17-3 four-inning victory in the losers’ bracket final of the District 25 Little League baseball 12U all-star tournament.

Smock shines as Mid-East all-stars rout Meadville/Vernon
Smock shines as Mid-East all-stars rout Meadville/Vernon

TOWNVILLE -- Addie Smock had three hits, drove in four runs and combined with Paige Viele on a two-hitter Monday night as the Mid-East 10U girls cruised to an 18-3 three-inning win over Meadville/Vernon in the losers' bracket semifinals of the District 1 Little League softball all-star tournament.

OC stars roll past Cranberry
OC stars roll past Cranberry

Landon Jones collected three hits and drove in four runs while also picking up the win on the mound as Oil City’s Junior League all-stars opened their tournament by taking down Cranberry in a 16-1 contest on Saturday.

Mid-East girls post 10U, 12U wins in D1 play
Mid-East girls post 10U, 12U wins in D1 play

RICHMOND — Addy Smock pitched all six innings to earn the win in the circle and also led the offense with two doubles and a pair of RBIs as Mid-East recorded an 8-3 win over Cochranton/Lakeview in the consolation bracket of the District 1 Little League 10U all-star girls softball tournament.

Two-out lightning propels Franklin past Cranberry
Two-out lightning propels Franklin past Cranberry

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Perhaps Cranberry Little League coach Chip Jordan summed up Thursday night’s District 25 winners’ bracket final against Franklin the best when he said afterward, “It’s like when you go fishing and you know you’ve got one on the hook. Then, there’s a wiggle, they slip off the hook and then th…

OC baseball, M-E/C softball advance
OC baseball, M-E/C softball advance

Oil City’s 12U Little League all-star squad advanced to the losers’ bracket semifinals of the District 25 tournament on Thursday with a 10-6 victory over the Union/A-C Valley all-stars.

Mid-East stars cruise to 21-0 victory

MEADVILLE — Abigail Mawhinney and Hadley Frayer combined to hurl a no-hitter while Payton Phillips came a home run short of hitting for the cycle as Mid-East/Cochranton (MEC) rolled to a 21-0, four-inning win over Meadville/Vernon/Lakeview in a District 1 Little League 12U softball all-stars…

AP

Keller cruises through 6, Pirates rout Padres, 7-1

Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night. Keller (9-3) gave up four hits and had five strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander has surrendered one run in three of his four starts since allowing 15 across his previous three. The Pirates have won three of five after a season-worst 10-game losing streak. The five runs in the seventh all came before the first out was recorded. Josh Palacios had a pinch-hit RBI single, and Connor Joe and Henry Davis followed with two-run singles. San Diego has lost four straight and seven of nine to fall to 37-43.

Cranberry stars clip OC
Cranberry stars clip OC

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

After two straight days of rainouts, nothing — not even the haze and poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires — was going to dampen the excitement surrounding Wednesday night’s winners’ bracket game between Cranberry and Oil City in a District 25 12U Little League all-star game matchup.

Franklin stars nip Butler; Mid-East girls fall
Franklin stars nip Butler; Mid-East girls fall

BUTLER — Holden Goodman’s double in the bottom of the sixth inning plated Carter Barrett with the game-winning run as the visiting Franklin 12U Little League all-stars topped Butler by a 2-1 score on Tuesday night in a winners’ bracket matchup.

Ferrucci, Lockhart are guests as Webco event today
Ferrucci, Lockhart are guests as Webco event today

Webco Industries will be the site of a special gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. today as IndyCar racer Santino Ferrucci and local racer Joe Lockhart will be on hand for an event that will feature giveaways, food trucks and a chance to get up close and personal with a couple of impressive race cars…

OC stars take down Knox

Mason Deets ripped two doubles and drove in a pair of runs as Oil City’s 12U Little League All-Star squad opened its District 25 tournament with a 9-1 victory over visiting Knox on Friday.

OC's Knox named athlete of year
OC's Knox named athlete of year

ERIE — Thirteen area athletes headed north to the Bayfront Convention Center on Friday night to attend the Northwestern Pennsylvania High School (NWPAHS) Sports Awards, and two of them walked away with top honors in their respective sports.

Ike Cleaves: OC's forgotten star
Ike Cleaves: OC's forgotten star

  • By PENNY WEICHEL Contributing writer

Very late toward dawn one Sunday morning as I was drifting off, Al Foster’s basketball exploits came to mind. You know Al: Oil City guy who scored 51 points in a 1918 game for the Oilers. I wondered how many points he ended up with that season. Hmm…

OC teen set for nationals
OC teen set for nationals

  • By DYLAN LUX Contributing writer

Jack Ogoreuc, a 16-year-old rifle shooter, has qualified for state competitions in his precision class. He will compete in multiple events, including the American Legion National Championships, and Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) national matches and the 3-Position Air Rifle Championship…

Union's Smith stars at Nike Nationals
Union's Smith stars at Nike Nationals

EUGENE, Ore. — Just a few weeks after defending his PIAA state championship, Union’s Hayden Smith set the bar — pun intended — even higher as he tied for second place in the high jump on Saturday at the Nike Outdoor Nationals held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Antlerless licenses available Monday, June 26

According to Jeannie Ritchey, the acting Venango County treasurer, landowner antlerless licenses will be available for purchase beginning today while fur-taker and resident’s antlerless licenses will go on sale on Monday, June 26.