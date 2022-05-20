Oriole spikers fall to Cards in playoff opener

MEADVILLE — Despite getting nine service points from Wyatt Gregory and seven apiece from Alex Zinz and Brett Stevenson, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team had its season come to a close Thursday night following a 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 setback to Cochranton in the opening round of the District 10 Class 2A playoffs as the House of Thrills.
Gregory added three kills and an ace as coach Mike Stevenson’s Orioles finished the campaign with a 4-10 record. Zinz and Brett Stevenson also picked up a couple of blocks apiece.