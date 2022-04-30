Oriole spikers stun Ramblers

ERIE — After dropping its first two sets on the road against Cathedral Prep, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team rallied to stun the Ramblers, 22-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-20, 16-14, in a Region 1 clash on Friday.
Blayne Baker racked up 21 points, 11 kills and four blocks while Alex Zinz collected 18 points, seven kills, four blocks and three aces in the victory for the Orioles (3-5 overall, 3-3 R1). Wyatt Gregory tallied 16 points, six kills and three blocks and Brett Stevenson 19 points, five kills and three blocks. Avery Purich chipped in with 22 points, Camron King with six blocks and four kills, Dustin McMullen six points and Silas Adams 10 points and three digs.