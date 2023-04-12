FARRELL — Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team jumped to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in Region 1 with a 25-21, 25-13, 25-10 victory over homestanding Farrell on Tuesday.
Blayne Baker racked up 17 points, five aces and seven kills in the victory while Joshua Stevenson notched 18 assists and 13 points. Camron King contributed 18 points, four aces and four kills to the win with Alex Zinz going for 12 points, five aces and five kills. Wyatt Gregory added eight points and three kills, Avery Purich five points and four digs and Wyatt Bell two kills and two points.