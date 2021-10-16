Orioles fall on road to Big Reds

Showers with a possible thunderstorm this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Morning high of 66F with temps falling to near 55. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
WEST MIDDLESEX — Despite getting 20 service points and seven digs from Rylee Reed and 15 points and 15 assists from Courtney Clark, Rocky Grove’s girls volleyball team fell in four sets on the road to West Middlesex, 25-16, 25-19, 26-28, 25-19 in a showdown of unbeaten Region 1 teams Friday night.
Coach Mike Stevenson’s Orioles, now 11-3 overall and 9-1 in the region, also received 13 points, 17 digs and five kills from Abby Williams. Devin Rhoads chipped in with 15 digs and nine points, Paige Cresswell served for 13 points, Sarah Plumer had 11 points and Abby Cable had three kills and two blocks.
BRADFORD — Central Clarion freshman quarterback Jase Ferguson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another Friday night as Central Clarion cruised to a 36-7 road win over Bradford in a District 9 Football League Large School Division matchup.
Looking to recover after a pair of humbling defeats, the Franklin Knights football team saved one of its best performances of the season for Homecoming against visiting General McLane in a Region 5 matchup on Friday night at the Franklin High School field.
Over the past several seasons, Oil City’s running game has run roughshod over its opponents, racking up yardage and re-writing its program record books. But, on Friday night at the Oil Field against Meadville in the Region 5 finale, the shoe was on the other foot.
EMPORIUM — Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley pushed its win streak to six in a row on Thursday night as the Falcon Knights traveled to Cameron County to pull out a 20-6 victory in District 9 Football League Small School crossover play.
After a rough outing against Meadville last week, the Franklin Knights football team will look to end a two-game losing streak tonight as they host General McLane for Homecoming in a Region 5 matchup at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
After losing the first set by a 25-14 score, Oil City rallied to win the next three sets by scores of 25-12, 25-16, 25-19 to defeat homestanding Franklin in a Region 3 girls volleyball match at the Castle.
Coming off a disappointing loss to Warren a week ago in which it squandered an 18-point halftime lead, Oil City will try to rebound tonight, but it won’t be easy as Meadville comes to the Oil Field for a 7 p.m. Region 5 showdown.
Cranberry’s boys and girls cross country teams each ran to victories on Thursday at home against North Clarion and, in the process, clinched the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference titles as well. It was a showdown in which all four teams entered with unbeaten conference records. Cranberry…
FOXBURG — Cranberry’s boys and girls cross country teams each remained undefeated in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference on Wednesday following identical 15-50 forfeit victories over homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union.
Cranberry’s girls volleyball team racked up its sixth win in a row on Tuesday night with 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 victory over Venango Catholic in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference clash at the Berry Dome.
TITUSVILLE — Oil City’s cross country team closed out its regular season on Tuesday in a Region 3 tri-meet with Cambridge Springs and homestanding Titusville. The Oilers’ boys team picked up a sweep, beating the Rockets 15-50 and the Blue Devils 25-30, while the girls notched a split, upendi…
We were ready to pull the plug. After years of traveling to western Ontario for fishing each summer, we were flummoxed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. But not to worry, we thought. A vaccine was on the horizon, people will get it, and all will be well for 2021.
Fresh off winning the Kane Tournament on Saturday, Cranberry’s girls volleyball team continued its winning ways on Monday, rolling past visiting Karns City, 19-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9 in a KSAC match at the Berry Dome.
Rocky Grove’s Courtney Clark, Paige Cresswell and Abby Cable combined to serve for 48 points Friday night as the Orioles cruised past visiting Commodore Perry, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 in a Region 1 girls volleyball contest at the Nest.
CLARION — Freshman quarterback Jase Ferguson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Central Clarion pulled away in the second half for a 33-14 win over Ridgway in a District 9 Large School game played at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
After losing to their biggest rival last week, the Franklin Knights football team will have to regroup in a hurry as they travel to face Region 5 leader Meadville in a league matchup today at Bender Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
KNOX — Through its first seven drives of the game against homestanding Keystone on Friday night, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley committed four turnovers and had a punt blocked. And, that was on top of surrendering a kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game.
Ayanna Ferringer recorded 18 kills, 10 points, including four aces, and two blocks as Cranberry swept visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley by scores of 25-19, 25-22, 25-20, on Thursday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball match at the Berry Dome.
With last week’s 54-8 romp over Franklin, Oil City officially has its first winning streak of the football season, and the Oilers will try to make it three in a row today when they make the trek north to take on Warren in a Region 5 clash. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
For a sport that’s been around since the mid-1960s, it’s only been rather recently that pickleball’s popularity has exploded, growing at a rate that is almost unprecedented in the history of American sports.
After suffering its first loss of the season on Monday, Rocky Grove’s girls volleyball team got back on track with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 victory over Kennedy Catholic at The Nest on Tuesday in Region 1 play.
Franklin received two goals apiece from Gage Haniwalt, Nate Pfennigwerth and Tristin Bliss on Tuesday as the Knights rolled to a 9-0 victory on Senior Night against Oil City in a Region 4 boys soccer matchup.
COCHRANTON — Oil City’s Jack Mumford and Kennedy Liederbach ran to first-place finishes on Tuesday while Rocky Grove’s boys team notched a pair of wins during a tri-meet that was hosted by Cochranton. The Orioles topped the Oilers, 25-31 and the Cardinals, 25-34. Oil City gained a split by t…
CLARION — Despite getting off to a rocky start on Monday, Clarion’s McKayla Kerle shot just 2-over par over the final 11 holes to finish with a round of 80 as she rolled to an 8-stroke victory in the 2021 District 9 Girls Golf Championships held at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — King University’s Jayne Wolbert and Madi Matthews had successful Saturdays in their respective sports as Wolbert placed second in the women’s triathlon while Matthews helped to lead the Tornado to an 11th-place finish in their season-opening invitational.