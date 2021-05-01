Orioles falter against UC on diamond

UNION CITY -Rocky Grove grabbed a quick lead, but it evaporated in a hurry as the Orioles dropped a 13-2, five-inning decision on the road to Union City in Region 2 softball action on Friday.
The Orioles opened with two runs in the top of the first, but the Bears responded with four of their own in the bottom half. UC would go on to add six more in the second and three more in the third to set the eventual final.
Three Franklin High School athletes recorded first-place finishes on the track Friday in the Oil Country Track and Field Invitational. Taking firsts for the Knights were Cade Adams and Magnum Vincent in the boys portion and Nadalie Latchaw in the girls.
FRILLS CORNERS - Keystone's Koby Buzard won four events in the boys meet while North Clarion's Trinity Thompson was a triple-winner in the girls meet as the two teams split a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet at North Clarion High School on Wednesday. Keystone took the boys meet, 86…
TIONESTA - Madison McFarland had a monster game for Forest Area, blasting two home runs and a triple while driving in a eye-popping 11 runs on Wednesday to lead the homestanding Fires to a 19-9, five-inning victory over Union in KSAC softball action.
Having lost the first matchup to Mercyhurst Prep by a 7-1 score in the second game of the season, Franklin's young baseball team was looking forward to the rematch on Wednesday afternoon in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field.
Dakota Cole racked up four wins while Madison Salvo and Jenna Fischli took three apiece as Oil City's track and field teams steamrolled Meadville at the Oil Field on Tuesday with the boys winning 107-42 and the girls 117-33 in the Region 3 clash.
TITUSVILLE - Thanks to a sweep from its doubles teams, Rocky Grove's tennis team picked up its first team win of the season on Monday as the Orioles rallied to beat homestanding Titusville, 3-2, in Region 1 action.
Kalynne Ziegler cruised to three victories to lead homestanding Cranberry to a 96-54 victory over Keystone in KSAC girls track and field action on Monday. The Panthers split the dual meet with an 85-65 win on the boys side with Koby Buzard leading the way with three wins of his own for Keystone.
KNOX - Leah Exley blasted a walkoff, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday to lift Keystone past visiting Clarion, 8-6, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball showdown.
After dropping a tough decision to Saegertown on Friday night, Rocky Grove's baseball team was looking to get back on track against visiting Maplewood in a Region 3 meeting on Monday afternoon at the Valley Grove Elementary School field.
BUTLER - Oil City finished with placewinners in four different events - three on the boys side and one on the girls - at the Butler Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, an event that was attended by 73 boys teams and 65 girls teams.
TITUSVILLE - Trinity Edge blasted a grand slam on her way to a two-hit, five-RBI performance as Franklin rolled through homestanding Titusville 13-2 in five innings of Region 4 softball play on Saturday.
Friday afternoon at the Sandycreek Elementary School field marked the first time in more than a decade that Rocky Grove and Franklin squared off on the softball diamond and, wow, the homestanding Knights put on quite a show. Bolstered by a 19-hit attack, some flashy baserunning and a rock so…
TITUSVILLE - Ashley Alcorn racked up three victories on Friday as Franklin's girls track and field team pulled out a 75-69 win over homestanding Titusville in a non-region showdown. The Knights' boys team didn't fare so well as it suffered its first loss of the season in an 80-68 loss to the…
KNOX - Cranberry's Austin Shoup went 3-for-6 and drove in four runs Thursday as the Berries came out on top of a barnburner with homestanding Keystone, 19-17, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference baseball showcase.
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's Cody Daniels and David Stamm were triple winners in the boys meet while Hannah Burgoon won four events in the girls meet as the Warriors swept visiting Clarion-Limestone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet on Thursday.
KNOX - Cranberry's Alisha Beggs slammed a tie-breaking, two-run home run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday as the Berries rallied for a 7-5 victory over homestanding Keystone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball showdown.
Steve Ward, a 1969 graduate of Cranberry High School, was honored recently for his 50 years of service as a PIAA official in the gymnasium at Moniteau High School where ironically, he officiated his first-ever varsity basketball game in the late 1970s.
Oil City's Mason Stephens, Kevin Morrison and Jake Liederbach rolled to singles victories on Tuesday and the host Oilers also swept the doubles matches for a 5-0 victory over Kennedy Catholic in Region 1 tennis play.
MEADVILLE - Led by four-event winner Connor Nightingale, Franklin's boys track and field team remained undefeated on Tuesday after rolling to a 115-31 victory over homestanding Meadville in a Region 3 track and field meet. The host Bulldogs gained a split by taking the girls meet, 82-68.
Having moved up its game with visiting Grove City a day to try and avoid some inclement weather, Oil City's baseball team ran into a different kind of storm against the Eagles on Tuesday afternoon in their Region 2 meeting.