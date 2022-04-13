Orioles' spikers soar past Steelers

Wyatt Gregory pounded out 14 points and six kills to go along with four digs as Rocky Grove upended Farrell 25-20, 25-11, 25-19 in a Region 1 boys volleyball clash at the Nest on Tuesday.

Alex Zinz served up 13 points and four aces while making five kills also in the victory for the Orioles, which bumped their record up to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the region. Blayne Baker added 12 points, six kills and three digs with Joshua Stevenson serving for 16 points and four aces. Dustin McMullen added eight points, Avery Purich five points and four digs, Silas Adams six points and Camron King three kills and three blocks.

OC netters too much for Meadville

MEADVILLE — Oil City’s boys tennis team got above .500 on the young season, increasing its record to 3-2 after hitting the road to take down Meadville, 4-1, in Region 1 play on Tuesday.

Wyatt Gregory pounded out 14 points and six kills to go along with four digs as Rocky Grove upended Farrell 25-20, 25-11, 25-19 in a Region 1 boys volleyball clash at the Nest on Tuesday.

Wolves' Hartle shuts down Falcons

DuBOIS — Aiden Hartle put up a dominant performance on the mound Tuesday, striking out nine in a complete-game shutout that gave North Clarion a 2-0 victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC contest at Stern Field in DuBois.

Panthers slug past Bulldogs

Leah Exley and Karley Callander each hit a three-run home run to lead Keystone to an 11-5 road win over Redbank Valley in KSAC softball play on Monday.

NC, RV thinclads race to split

FRILLS CORNERS — Bella Scott, Brynn Siegel and Emalie Best each were triple winners as North Clarion’s girls track and field team posted a 77-62 win over visiting Redbank Valley in a KSAC meet. The Bulldogs earned a split as Joe Mansfield and Cam Wagner were double winners as the Redbank boy…

Gremlins sweep past Berries

Rossi McMillen was a four-time winner as Karns City pulled out a 75-65 road win over Cranberry on Thursday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls track and field meet. The Gremlins recorded a sweep as the boys recorded a 102.5-29.5 victory over the Berries.

Gremlins outlast Panthers, 7-6

CHICORA — Despite hitting three home runs, including a grand slam, Keystone’s girls softball team dropped a 7-6 decision to homestanding Karns City on Wednesday night in its season and KSAC opener.

Clarion Hall adds 7 new members

Clarion University’s Sports Hall of Fame committee announced recently that seven new members will be inducted into the 2022 HoF Class on Friday, April 29. The new inductees are Ellen (Borowy) Casey, Dr. Kristin (Day) Shute, Hannah Heeter, Tammy Holman, Malen Luke, Patrick Mooney and Aleta (R…

Scholastic Baseball Roundup

Despite drilling three doubles, Oil City’s baseball team dropped to 0-2 on the season after a 7-2 loss to visiting Greenville on Tuesday in Region 2 action.

Oilers sweep Rockets

Madison Salvo and Meghan Flinchbaugh were four-time winners while Kaiden Shreve was a triple winner as the Oil City girls and boys track and field teams posted a sweep over visiting Titusville on Tuesday in a non-region meet at the Oil Field.

Edge hurls Knights past Sharon

Trinity Edge struck out nine batters on her way to picking up a complete-game victory with a 4-1 decision over visiting Sharon in Region 4 softball action on Tuesday.

OC netters blank Orioles

Mason Stephens, Johnathan Pardee and Jackson Dilks swept the singles matches to help Oil City post a 5-0 victory over visiting Rocky Grove on Tuesday in a Region 1 boys tennis match.

RG spikers top Bison for first win

Wyatt Gregory served for 17 points, including three aces, and added seven digs Tuesday night as Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team notched its first win of the season with a 27-25, 25-18, 25-14 home win over Fort LeBoeuf in Region 1 action at the Nest.

Oilers knock off Golden Eagles

Led by singles’ victories from Mason Stephens and Jackson Dilks, along with a sweep from the two doubles’ teams, Oil City’s boys tennis team picked up its first win of the season on Monday, defeating visiting Kennedy Catholic, 4-1, in Region 1 play.

Franklin's Fulmer nets 23 in all-star tilt

CLARION — Despite a game-high 23 points from Franklin senior Easton Fulmer, Team Srock dropped a 100-86 decision to Team Ruhlman in the second annual Clarion County YMCA All-Star basketball games played Sunday at the Clarion County YMCA.

Knights open season with 17-6 win over Harbor Creek

BUTLER — Kyle Alexander collected two of Franklin’s 15 hits and finished with four RBIs as the Knights plated 13 runs in the final three innings to pull away for a 17-6, six-inning victory over Harbor Creek in the non-conference opener for both teams on Thursday night at Pullman Park.

Hornets sting RG netters

Hickory’s Jacob Jarzab, Blake Herring and CJ Myers rolled to straight-set victories in singles play on Thursday as the Hornets blanked homestanding Rocky Grove, 5-0, in Region 1 boys tennis action.

Knights, Berries open with shutout wins

Rilee Hanna socked a three-run home run and Trinity Edge pitched a three-hit shutout on Thursday as Franklin’s girls softball team opened its season with a 10-0 five-inning win over visiting Corry in Region 4 action.

Knights sweep Ikes

Caleb Prettyman was a four-time winner while Drew Wilkinson, Olivia Rondinelli and Rosie Ferraro each were three-time winners as the Franklin boys and girls track and field teams swept visiting Eisenhower on Thursday in the non-conference opener for both teams.

Pennant Picks Contest returns for 33rd season

I love baseball. It’s hands-down my favorite sport and has been since I was just a little tyke playing catch with my dad in our yard. There are hundreds of different reasons why I think it’s so great, but just suffice it to say that I love the game of baseball and always will.

Oil City netters fall to Sharon, 4-1

Sharon won two of the three singles matches and swept both of the doubles matches en route to a 4-1 victory over homestanding Oil City on Wednesday in a Region 1 boys tennis match.

Gremlins post sweep in KSAC track opener

CHICORA — Led by triple winners Griffin Booher and Rossi McMillen, Karns City’s boys and girls track and field teams opened up the 2022 KSAC season by sweeping visiting Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley. The boys posted a 93-57 victory while the girls notched a 111-38 verdict.

RG spikers drop opener to Conneaut

LINESVILLE — Rocky Grove’s Brett Stevenson racked up 19 service points and Wyatt Gregory added 15, but it wasn’t enough as the Orioles’ boys volleyball team dropped its season opener on the road to Conneaut Area, 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12.

Several area players to compete in all-star games

The PIAA basketball playoffs may be over, but the games are not quite done as a pair of senior all-star basketball games will take place over the next two weekends involving quite a few area players from both District 9 and District 10.

Would Pa. basketball benefit if Philly schools left PIAA?

  • By PENNY WEICHEL For The Derrick/The News-Herald

When I started at The Derrick back in the 1970s, Oil City and Venango (then) Christian were pretty good in basketball, not so much in football. But, I thought back then, given all that, either school would sooner produce a pro football player before a pro basketball player.

Fulmer named top player in Region 4

After putting together one of the greatest careers in Franklin High School boys basketball history, Easton Fulmer added another honor to his resume as he was named the Region 4 player of the year on Thursday as District 10 released its boys basketball all-region teams.

Oilers drop season opener to Sharon

SHARON — Liam Klingensmith, Ben Pollock and Brett Chartraw posted straight-set singles victories on Thursday as the Tigers blanked visiting Oil City, 5-0, in the 2022 boys tennis opener for both squads.

Franklin's Bashor named region's best on hardwood

Franklin’s Camdon Bashor was named a tri-player of the year along with Grove City’s Delaney Callahan while Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby and Maplewood’s Sadie Thomas were selected as players of the year as District 10 released its girls basketball all-stars teams on Wednesday night.