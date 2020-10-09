Rocky Grove's Magnum Vincent and Oil City's Ashia Jackson recorded victories on Thursday as the two teams split a Region 6 cross country meet at Two Mile Run County Park.
Vincent captured the boys race in 19:00 as the Orioles improved to 7-0 by sweeping the first nine places. The other four scorers for coach Josh Beightol's Orioles were Ethan Knapp (second), Isaac Clayton (third), Trevor Hamilton (fourth) and Easton Adamczyk (fifth). Dylan Lux led the Oilers in 10th place, followed by Dom Guiste (11th), Cam Weller (12th), Colin Liederbach (13th) and Jake Liederbach (14th).