O's spikers ousted from D10 playoffs

SAEGERTOWN - Alex Zinz collected six digs, four kills, three assists and one block, but it wasn't enough as Rocky Grove's season came to an end against homestanding Saegertown by scores of 25-7, 25-11, 25-12 in the first round of the District 10 Class 2A boys volleyball playoffs.
Ashton Sloss amassed six kills, three blocks and three digs for coach John Baldwin's Orioles. Aidan McCracken put together a stat line of seven assists, four kills, three digs, two blocks and one ace, Brett Stevenson contributed three assists, Cameron King had two kills, one block and one ace while Dustin McMullen and senior Aiden Boozell each had one kill and senior Gus Baker added one dig.