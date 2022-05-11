Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped to 4-8 on the season and 3-6 in Region 1 as it suffered a 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 defeat to Cambridge Springs at the Nest on Tuesday.
Wyatt Gregory piled up 12 points, eight digs and four kills in the loss for the Orioles while Alex Zinz contributed 12 points and four digs, Blayne Baker eight points and three kills and Camron King seven points, four kills and four blocks. Avery Purich also collected 13 points and seven digs, Brett Stevenson nine points and Dustin McMullen four points and three kills.