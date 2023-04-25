KNOX — Natalie Bowser went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs while also earning the save in the circle to lead homestanding Keystone to a 9-3 victory over Brookville in a non-conference girls softball matchup on Monday.
The Panthers held leads of 2-1 after two innings, 3-1 through three, 5-2 through four and 5-3 through five before they put the game out of reach with a four-run sixth to set the final.
It may have been cold and snowy during Monday afternoon’s Region 2 baseball game at Oil City High School, but the bats for the Oilers and the visiting Franklin Knights were red hot as the two teams were looking to secure a big win that could potentially turn around their struggling seasons.
Redbank Valley standout sophomore Mylee Harmon added another award to her ever-growing list of accomplishments as she was named to the Class 2A third team of the 2023 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball Teams, which were released Monday.
Cranberry fired a pair of no-hitters on Friday as the Berries made the short trip to Venango Catholic and swept the Vikings in KSAC baseball action, winning Game 1 by a 20-0 margin and Game 2 by a 13-0 tally.
Pinch-hitter Hannah Krug ignited a six-run sixth inning on Friday with a leadoff home run, Maddie Wenner drilled a game-tying, two-run double and Sophie Garmong hurled 4 2/3 innings of two-hit relief as Oil City rallied for an 8-5 road win over Titusville in Region 4 softball action.
Workers continued to install artificial turf on the infield of Franklin High School’s baseball field on Thursday. The project is being done by Playing Surface Solutions out of Saegertown and the hope is that the Knights will be able to hold their home opener on Wednesday against Sharon. Fran…
GROVE CITY — Shalyn Whittemore and Sophie Garmong combined on a two-hit shutout and Libbie Arnink doubled home a pair of runs on Thursday as Oil City blanked homestanding Grove City, 6-0, in a Region 4 softball matchup.
Ethen Knox was a three-time winner as the Oil City boys track and field team posted a narrow 78-72 victory over visiting Corry on Wednesday in a Region 3 dual meet. Chayse Skinner an Meghan Flinchbaugh were double winners for the Oil City girls, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped a 105-45 …
Rocky Grove’s Joshua Stevenson served for nine points and added 20 set assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Orioles fell on the road to Meadville, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 in a Region 1 boys volleyball matchup at the House of Thrills.
TIONESTA — Emily Rice had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs, as Rocky Grove outslugged homestanding Forest Area, 20-9, on Monday in non-region girls softball action.
WEST SUNBURY — Kaine McFarland and Mason Burford were each triple winners as North Clarion’s boys track and field team upended homestanding Moniteau, 82-67, while the Warriors made it a split by taking the girls meet, 108-42.
PITTSBURGH — Under the bright lights of PNC Park, Titusville’s baseball team took to the field to square off against Athens High School, but dropped a 3-1 decision in the non-region contest on Saturday night.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Luke Guth led off the game with a solo home run and he also pitched 5 1/3 innings on the mound to earn the win as Franklin ended a two-game losing streak with a 9-3 victory over Slippery Rock on Wednesday in Region 2 baseball action.
Abby Foley went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs as Oil City’s girls softball team improved to 4-1 on the season following an 11-3 victory over visiting Sharon on Tuesday in Region 4 action.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Franklin’s track and field teams started the season off on the wrong foot, getting swept by homestanding Slippery Rock in a non-region matchup on Tuesday. The boys fell 102.5-47.5 while the girls dropped a 117-27 decision.
STONEBORO — Mackenzie Parks went 4-for-5 at the plate while Bella Ielase and Emerson Stevens drove in three runs each as Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley exploded past homestanding Lakeview, 16-4, in a non-region softball clash on Monday.
SHARPSVILLE — Trinity Edge fired a gem and the bottom third of Franklin’s lineup provided plenty of pop as the Knights shut down homestanding Sharpsville, 4-0, in a non-region softball clash on Saturday.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) on Friday announced that the 2023 creel limit for Lake Erie yellow perch will remain at 30 per day and the creel limit for walleye will stay at six per day.
Jillian Ewing, Rilee Hanna, Abby Boland and Kirsten Hicks drove in two runs apiece as homestanding Franklin made short work of Slippery Rock in a 16-1 Region 4 victory that only lasted three innings on Thursday.
Reyna Watson tossed a four-hit, complete-game shutout while Denali Wenner tripled, scored a run and drove in a run as homestanding Cranberry blanked Rocky Grove by a 2-0 score on Wednesday in a non-region girls softball matchup.
Riley Coe collected three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in a pair of runs while Reyna Watson and McKaylah Smith combined to toss a four-hitter as Cranberry’s girls softball team opened its season on Tuesday with a 10-0, six-inning victory over visiting Clarion in a Keyston…
Grove City’s Hunter Hohman and Titusville’s Brock Covell each were named region wrestler of the year while Franklin had three grapplers named to the Region 2 squad as District 10 released its 2022-23 District 10 all-region teams.
LINESVILLE — Blayne Baker accumulated team highs of 23 points and 14 kills as the Rocky Grove boys volleyball team opened its season with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11 victory over homestanding Conneaut Area on Tuesday in a Region 1 match.
Oil City’s Sophia Garmong singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday as the Oilers capped a late rally to defeat visiting Titusville, 3-2 in Region 3 girls softball action.
The Clarion “Sports Hall of Fame” committee announced recently that seven new members will be inducted into the 2023 HOF Class on Friday, April 28. The new inductees are Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (wrestling); Amanda Gough (volleyball, softball, basketball), Matthew Guyton golf); Rich Herman (SID,…