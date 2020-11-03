KNOX - Keystone's Jozee Weaver served for 16 points, including three aces, and added 12 digs and six kills Monday night as the Panthers rallied to beat visiting Punxsutawney, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 in the semifinals of the District 9 Class 2A volleyball playoffs.
Alyssa Weaver chipped in with 22 set assists and 11 points for coach Bryan Mong's Panthers while Ceayra Altman had nine kills and seven points. Emma Burrows collected a team-high 18 digs, Leah Exley and Natalie Bowser had eight blocks apiece while Exley and Sydney Bell had seven kills each.