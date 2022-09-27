Panthers rally back to trim Oilers

Natalie Bowser stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 14 assists and four kills as Keystone stormed back for a 19-25, 25-10, 23-25, 25-14, 15-5 win over Oil City in a non-region girls volleyball match on Monday night at the House of Hustle.
In the victory for Keystone (9-1), Leah Exley went for 11 points, five aces, 11 kills and two blocks while Audrey Burrows served up 13 points and five kills. Emma Plummer added eight kills.
CORRY — Mazy Shingledecker put up a fight in front of the net for Franklin’s girls soccer team, making 21 saves, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights dropped a 4-0 decision on the road to Corry in a Region 5 clash on Tuesday.
CLARION — Grace Ochs passed out 28 assists and served up 12 points and four aces as homestanding Clarion cruised past Union, 25-10, 25-8, 25-10, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball matchup on Tuesday.
Oh Canada! Oh Canada! The sunset country of southwestern Ontario greets us with open arms. An eagle soars over Rainy Lake, a small black bear ambles across Highway 11, a buck deer and two does bolt across the road in front of us. An hour earlier at the border, with all of our immunization pa…
LINESVILLE — Thanks to first-place finishes from Jack Mumford and Kennedy Liederbach, Oil City’s boys and girls cross country teams stayed undefeated in Region 7 action on Tuesday with wins over homestanding Conneaut Area.
Having played to a 7-7 tie after one quarter of play and heading towards what looked like another score early in the second period, the Franklin Knights football team appeared to be in good position to record its first win of the season against Mercyhurst Prep on Saturday night in non-region…
KNOX — Kennedy Kaye served for a team-high 18 points with five of those coming via ace as Keystone rolled to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-10 victory over visiting Union in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball match on Saturday.
HERSHEY — Ethan Knapp crossed the finish line in 23rd place to lead the Rocky Grove boys cross country team to a sixth-place team finish in the White Division of the 16th PIAA Foundation Race on Saturday.
After enduring a brutal three-game stretch against perennial powers Hickory, General McLane and Oil City while dealing with numerous injuries and illnesses to the starting lineup, the Franklin Knights football team will be looking to turn things around with a rare Saturday night matchup with…
GROVE CITY — Hunter Hohman fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Greer with 18 seconds left, then dove in for the winning two-point conversion moments later as Grove City shocked visiting Slippery Rock, 22-21 in a Region 3 showdown Friday night at Forker Field.
ALBION — Oil City’s football team fought and battled for all it was worth on the road against Northwestern on Friday night, but in a contest marred by penalties and frustration, the Oilers dropped a 21-20 decision to the Wildcats for their first loss of the season.
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 high school football campaign, Oil City has racked up four blowout victories. Tonight, the Oilers will try to make it five in a row as they travel to Albion to take on Northwestern. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in the non-region matchup.
FRILLS CORNERS — Aiden Thomas and Gabriel Fair finished 1-2 as the North Clarion boys cross country team handed Cranberry its first dual-meet defeat since 2017 with a 22-33 decision on Wednesday in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference action.
Franklin’s Sydney May piled up 30 assists and served for 21 points and Sydni Hoobler recorded a triple double as the Knights knocked off visiting Mercer, 25-6, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23 in a Region 3 girls volleyball match on Tuesday night at the Castle.
LOCK HAVEN — Clarion University defensive lineman Robert Lachmann earned the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Defensive Athlete of the Week honors after helping the Golden Eagles blast Lock Haven, 44-7 on Saturday.
FOXBURG — Clarion’s golf team wrapped up a dominant regular season on Monday at Foxburg Country Club, claiming the ninth-and-final KSAC mega match of the year to make it a season sweep by winning all nine matches.
FOXBURG — Jenna Stefanacci served for 19 points while adding 26 assists as Allegheny-Clarion Valley posted a sweep over visiting Sheffield by scores of 25-19, 25-10, 25-12 in a non-conference girls volleyball match on Saturday.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley quarterback Cam Wagner passed for six touchdowns — all in the first half — as the Bulldogs ambushed Keystone, 42-7 in a matchup of two unbeaten District 9 League football teams on Friday night.
Rocky Grove’s Aaron Wetjen was the individual champion and Franklin was the team champion during Thursday’s mega golf match at Wanango Country Club, but it was Oil City that garnered the biggest honor as the Oilers were crowned as the 2022 Region 4 champions.
SHARON — Franklin’s Gabby LaJeunesse reached a defensive milestone while third-string setter Sophia Rondinelli stepped up with 32 assists as the red-hot Knights logged a 25-9, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18 victory over homestanding Sharon Thursday night in a Region 3 volleyball matchup.
Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth recorded a hat trick in the first half Wednesday evening and he also added a pair of assists as the Knights rolled to a 13-0 home win over Oil City in a Region 4 boys soccer matchup.
CLARION — Clarion’s girls volleyball team proved that it’s still the top dog in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference as the Bobcats swept visiting Keystone, 25-17, 26-24, 25-18, on Tuesday in a showdown of unbeaten teams.
Franklin’s Gage Haniwalt scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season and also assisted on four other goals Monday night as the Knights cruised to a 10-0 home win over Eisenhower in Region 4 boys soccer play.
After giving General McLane a tough battle last season, the Franklin Knights football team was looking for a repeat performance against the Lancers in their home opener on Friday night at the Franklin High School field.
CLARION — Connor Kopnitsky ran for three touchdowns in the first half as Central Clarion improved to 3-0 on the season following a 43-6 win over Union/A-C Valley in District 9 football action Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.