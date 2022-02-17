Panthers rally past Falcons in finale

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Rain likely. High around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 20F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%.