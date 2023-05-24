Perfect game ends FHS season

ERIE — Franklin’s baseball team has certainly had its share of adversity this season, including a slew of injuries that derailed what could have been a very deep and talented pitching staff, inexperience at a few key positions, an offense that ran hot and cold and a late-season, seven-game losing streak that appeared to have knocked them out of playoff contention.
However, when Oil City opted out of the District 10 Class 3A playoffs, it created an opening for coach Brian Schmidt’s Knights, who seemed to have gained a little momentum after beating Mercer, 9-4, in the regular-season finale.
Redbank Valley’s Tate Minich and Moniteau’s Emma Covert were named the Most Valuable Players of their respective sports as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference released its baseball and softball all-star teams on Monday.
EMPORIUM — Bailey Crissman fired a complete-game, five-hit shutout on Tuesday as Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley blanked homestanding Cameron County, 6-0 in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal baseball playoff game.
MEADVILLE — Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team had its season came to a close Tuesday night after the Orioles fell in straight sets to Cochranton, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 in the opening round of the District 10 Class 2A playoffs at Meadville’s House of Thrills.
WEST FREEDOM — Forest Area’s Izzy Flick pitched a two-hit shutout and Faith Dietrich went 4-for-4 with a double and home run as the Fires blanked homestanding Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 7-0, on Monday in a first-round game of the District 9 Class 1A softball playoffs.
With a young roster that improved greatly throughout the season, Rocky Grove’s girls softball team ventured into the District 10 Class 1A playoffs against Cochranton on Monday afternoon at Allegheny College’s Robertson Field.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman and Nadalie Latchaw will be joining Oil City’s Cam Crocker, Charlie Motter, Baine Snyder and the boys’ 400 relay team in heading to the PIAA meet after meeting qualifying standards on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A Track and Field Championship…
Oil City’s Sophie Garmong smacked three hits and struck out 11 batters in four innings of relief while Abby Foley singled, tripled and drove in two runs as the Oilers wrapped up their regular-season softball schedule on Friday with a 5-3 non-region road win against Rocky Grove.
Spring comes early to the South. A month ago, North Carolina was showing spring’s early colors and the leaves were breaking, like our woods are now. We headed south, taking a breather from the year and a half of hustling Bob’s book “River Boots” and Linda’s coloring and wildlife learning boo…
Jacob Teeter cracked a double and a single while driving in three runs and Will McMahon had a solid outing on the mound as Oil City snapped a five-game losing streak with a 13-5 road victory over Franklin on Wednesday in Region 2 baseball action.
SHARON — Oil City’s Shalyn Whittemore singled, tripled and drove in four runs while Sophie Garmong singled twice, doubled and scored three times as the Oilers’ girls softball team held on to beat homestanding Sharon, 12-9, to clinch the school’s first District 10 playoff berth since the 2003…
Behind a mixture of a potent offense, an ace pitcher at the top of her game and some solid defense throughout the season, Franklin’s girls softball team found itself in position to clinch the Region 4 crown at home on Tuesday against Jamestown.
Blayne Baker served for 20 points and Joshua Stevenson had 24 set assists, but it wasn’t enough as Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped its regular-season finale Tuesday night to visiting Cambridge Springs, 25-21, 7-25, 25-21, 25-17 in Region 1 action.
Oil City’s Nyssa Hanlon went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and Sophie Garmong fired a three-hit shutout on Tuesday as the Oilers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 10-0 five-inning win at home over Grove City in a Region 4 softball matchup.
Ethan Adams and Kamden Martin combined to go 8-for-9 at the plate with two runs scored and five RBIs as Grove City came away with a 10-3 road win over Oil City on Monday in a Region 2 baseball matchup.
INDIANAPOLIS — Free-throw shooting in high school basketball will undergo a transformation next season as the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee recently approved changes to eliminate the one-and-one scenario on high school hardwoods.
TIONESTA — Rocky Grove’s Haydon Bevier drove in two runs in both games while Aaron Wetjen, Jacob Harton and Logan Gavin added three RBIs apiece as the Orioles swept a non-region road baseball doubleheader against Forest Area by scores of 17-0 and 11-1.
Rocky Grove’s Schiffer Anderson picked up a win in his mound debut on Wednesday while Logan Gavin and Trenton Rice drove in three runs apiece as Rocky Grove rallied for a wild 13-12 home win over Union City in a Region 3 baseball showdown on Senior Night.
ERIE — Despite getting 11 points, five digs and two kills from Blayne Baker, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped below .500 first the first time this season following a 25-13, 25-11, 25-18 loss to homestanding Mercyhurst Prep on Wednesday night in non-region play.
KNOX — Race season will begin Sunday on Mother’s Day at Knox Raceway, the first of seven circle track events for the 2023 season. All mother’s will receive a coupon at the gate for a free ice cream, compliments of Brian and Brianna Steinman.
Ethen Knox and Jack Mumford were each three-time winners as the Oil City boys track and field team locked up the Region 3 crown for the second straight year following a 116-34 win over visiting Franklin on Tuesday. Meghan Flinchbaugh was a four-time winner as the Oiler girls made it a clean …
RIMERSBURG — Sam Morganti was a four-time winner as the Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley boys track and field team posted a pair of home wins over Cranberry (94-55) and North Clarion (75-71) in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference competition.
HERMITAGE — Oil City plated four runs in the first two innings and Jacob Teeter and Casey Rybak made it stand up as Oil City swept the season series from homestanding Hickory following Monday’s 4-1 victory in Region 2 baseball action.
Rocky Grove’s Emily Rice came within a single of hitting for the cycle and Paige Cresswell scattered five hits on Monday as the Orioles topped visiting Lakeview, 8-2, on Senior Night in a non-region girls softball contest.
KNOX — McKaylah Smith and Keelie Schneider combined to toss a three-hit shutout while Kendell Findlay went 5-for-5 at the plate with a run scored and three RBIs as Cranberry blanked homestanding Keystone, 11-0, on Saturday in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls softball action.
PITTSBURGH — Oil City’s Cam Crocker was the top local finisher with a second place in the discus while Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman and Nadalie Latchaw each set a school record to lead their respective track and field teams on Friday night at the 49th Annual Baldwin Invitational.
ERIE — Rocky Grove’s Blayne Baker served for 12 points and added four kills and four digs Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Orioles fell on the road to McDowell, 25-20, 25-13, 25-10 in a Region 1 boys volleyball matchup.