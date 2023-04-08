HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) on Friday announced that the 2023 creel limit for Lake Erie yellow perch will remain at 30 per day and the creel limit for walleye will stay at six per day.
The PFBC Lake Erie Research Unit evaluates the populations of yellow perch and walleye in Lake Erie annually. If populations reach critically low levels, processes are in place to reduce harvest and rebuild the numbers of yellow perch and walleye in the Lake. All jurisdictions on Lake Erie adhere to this system.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) on Friday announced that the 2023 creel limit for Lake Erie yellow perch will remain at 30 per day and the creel limit for walleye will stay at six per day.
Jillian Ewing, Rilee Hanna, Abby Boland and Kirsten Hicks drove in two runs apiece as homestanding Franklin made short work of Slippery Rock in a 16-1 Region 4 victory that only lasted three innings on Thursday.
Reyna Watson tossed a four-hit, complete-game shutout while Denali Wenner tripled, scored a run and drove in a run as homestanding Cranberry blanked Rocky Grove by a 2-0 score on Wednesday in a non-region girls softball matchup.
Riley Coe collected three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in a pair of runs while Reyna Watson and McKaylah Smith combined to toss a four-hitter as Cranberry’s girls softball team opened its season on Tuesday with a 10-0, six-inning victory over visiting Clarion in a Keyston…
Grove City’s Hunter Hohman and Titusville’s Brock Covell each were named region wrestler of the year while Franklin had three grapplers named to the Region 2 squad as District 10 released its 2022-23 District 10 all-region teams.
LINESVILLE — Blayne Baker accumulated team highs of 23 points and 14 kills as the Rocky Grove boys volleyball team opened its season with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11 victory over homestanding Conneaut Area on Tuesday in a Region 1 match.
Oil City’s Sophia Garmong singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday as the Oilers capped a late rally to defeat visiting Titusville, 3-2 in Region 3 girls softball action.
The Clarion “Sports Hall of Fame” committee announced recently that seven new members will be inducted into the 2023 HOF Class on Friday, April 28. The new inductees are Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (wrestling); Amanda Gough (volleyball, softball, basketball), Matthew Guyton golf); Rich Herman (SID,…
FRILLS CORNERS — Mason Burford and Kaine McFarland each were four-time winners as the North Clarion boys track and field team opened its season with an 89-61 victory over visiting Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet. Laiyla Russell won four events as the Cranberry girls…
SLIPPERY ROCK — Alex Stevens went the distance on the mound while Jacob Teeter and Connor Highfield combined for five of Oil City’s nine hits on Monday as the Oilers evened their record at 2-2 following a 6-2 win over Slippery Rock in Region 2 baseball play.
Trinity Edge just missed out on a tossing a perfect game, instead having to “settle” for a no-hitter, while Sydni Hoobler and Gabby Laderer combined for seven RBIs as Franklin’s softball team rolled to a 15-0, three-inning victory in its home opener over Grove City on Thursday.
Laiyla Russell and Eliana Wry each were three-time winners while Ethan Merryman, Ben Seybert and Kaleb Heath were two-time winners as the Cranberry girls and boys track and field teams opened the season with a sweep over visiting Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic…
Jackson Dilks, Dylan Bly and Justin Garland swept the singles matches in helping the Oil City boys tennis team open the season with a 5-0 victory at home over visiting Kennedy Catholic on Tuesday in Region 1 play.
BROOKVILLE — Baine Snyder, Ethen Knox, Jack Mumford and Sawyer Cavalline each were double winners, but it wasn’t enough against District 9 power Brookville as the Oil City boys and girls track and field teams got swept by the Raiders on Tuesday in non-region action.
BUTLER — Aidan McCracken went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as Franklin overcame an early 2-1 deficit to pull out a 6-4 season-opening win over homestanding Moniteau on Tuesday in non-region baseball action at Pullman Park.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Ashton Kahle, Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner each were three-time winners as the Redbank Valley boys track and field team opened its season with a 95-41 victory over visiting Armstrong on Monday in a non-conference meet. Despite getting four wins from Mylee Harmon, the Bulldog gir…
DUBOIS — Sophia Garmong ripped a double and drove in four runs on four hits to lead Oil City’s softball team to a 13-2, season-opening victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union on Friday at Heindl Field in DuBois.
TIDIOUTE — The Tidioute Community Charter School (TCCS) archery team will be heading to Lancaster on Friday to compete in the NASP statewide tournament. The twelve (TCCS) archers will be competing against close to 1,000 other archers. The top ten archers will get to head to the national comp…
TITUSVILLE — Mason Titus, Kasen Neely and Kam Mong each drove in a run during a three-run fifth inning while Hunter Thomas and Drew Wheeling were dealing on the mound as Titusville’s baseball team improved to 2-0 following a 3-1 victory over visiting Corry on Wednesday in non-region action.
NORTH EAST — Mason Titus, Kasen Neely and Hunter Thomas stroked two hits apiece and Titusville used a 10-run sixth inning to break away for a 13-4 win over North East in the non-region and season baseball opener for both teams.
Patience was Oil City’s best offense on Tuesday as the Oilers coaxed seven walks against visiting Fairview in non-region baseball action, but in the end, there just weren’t enough hits to go around as the Tigers pulled out a 5-3 decision.
DUBOIS — Jordan Wynn collected three hits and three RBIs while also tossing a complete game in the circle as Titusville opened the softball season with a 15-3, five-inning victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union in non-region play at Stern Field in DuBois.
KITTANNING — Heading into Saturday afternoon’s PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal matchup with Penn Cambria at Armstrong High School, Franklin’s boys basketball team knew it was going to have its hands full with the District 6 champion Panthers and their prowess from beyond the three-point line.
TULSA, Okla. — Will Feldkamp concluded his week at the NCAA Championships as well as his season with one more thrilling win by fall, defeating North Carolina’s Gavin Kane to secure a seventh-place finish in the 184-pound bracket.
LEWISBURG — Oil City’s boys 400 freestyle relay team broke its own school record while Franklin sophomore Camden Smith earned another all-state honorable mention award on Thursday as the 2022-23 PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships wrapped up at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
LEWISBURG — Two Oil City boys relay teams and one from Franklin stole the spotlight on Wednesday as the 2022-23 PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships got underway at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.