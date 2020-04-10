MECHANICSBURG - In accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement earlier on Thursday that Pennsylvania schools will be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) has canceled all remaining winter and spring sports and championships.
"Today's decision by the PIAA board of directors was difficult for everyone. Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision," PIAA executive director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi said. "However, the board's position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools' staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by Gov. Wolf, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.