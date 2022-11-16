The PIAA Board of Directors unanimously approved the creation of the PIAA Junior Officials Program recently.

This program will allow 16- and 17-year-old students to officiate seventh through ninth grade (junior high and middle school) contests as long as they have met all the requirements of a registered PIAA official.

Golden Eagles earn #2 seed at regionals
Golden Eagles earn #2 seed at regionals

CLARION — Clarion University’s women’s volleyball team will continue its 2022 season at the NCAA Atlantic Regional on Thursday, with the Golden Eagles earning the No. 2 seed in the bracket and drawing seventh-seeded West Liberty in the opening round. This year’s regional tournament will be h…

Eagles rally past Tigers

FARRELL — Alex Hackwelder’s one-yard scoring run followed by his two-point conversion reception led Grove City to a 22-21, come-from-behind victory over Sharon on Friday night in the District 10 Class 3A semifinals played at Farrell High School.

FHS volleyball, football squads team up for fundraiser
FHS volleyball, football squads team up for fundraiser

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

In an effort to raise money for the Franklin Red and Black Club, members of the Knights’ football team took off their helmets and shoulder pads and donned shorts and tank tops to take on members of the girls volleyball team in a pair of exhibition volleyball matches on Wednesday night at the…

Cranberry girls place sixth at states

HERSHEY — Kelsey Hanna, Karleigh Shaffer and Kayla Hanna each finished in the top 75 to lead the Cranberry girls cross country team to a sixth-place team finish in the PIAA Championships held Saturday on the Parkview Course.

Oil City ousted from playoffs
Oil City ousted from playoffs

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

TITUSVILLE — On Friday night at Carter Field in Titusville, it would have been hard to imagine a worse start than what Oil City suffered through as it squared off against Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 3A football playoffs.

Panthers roll to 35-15 victory over Falcon Knights
Panthers roll to 35-15 victory over Falcon Knights

KNOX — Aidan Sell scored two first-half touchdowns while quarterback Drew Keth threw for a pair of scores as Keystone jumped out to a 28-7 halftime advantage en route to a 35-15 victory over Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.

Area runners set to compete at states

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

HERSHEY — A total of 25 area runners will descend upon “Chocolatetown” on Saturday to compete in the PIAA Class 1A-2A Championships held on the Parkview Cross Country Course.

Panthers' season comes to an end
Panthers' season comes to an end

DuBOIS -- Having won two of the first three sets by scores of 16-25, 25-18, 25-23, Keystone's girls volleyball team looked to be in prime position to capture the District 9 Class 2A crown against Kane in the title match on Wednesday night as DuBois High School.

Green Wave pull Bobcats under in district semis
Green Wave pull Bobcats under in district semis

SHINGLEHOUSE — Clarion’s girls volleyball team saw its quest for a fifth consecutive District 9 title come to an end on Tuesday night as the Bobcats fell to homestanding Oswayo Vally, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, in the semifinals of the Class 1A playoffs.

Franklin falls on road to Lakeview in season finale
Franklin falls on road to Lakeview in season finale

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After the first two plays of Friday night’s non-region football game with homestanding Lakeview, things were looking up for Franklin in its bid to end the season with a victory as the defense came away with a turnover, setting the offense up with prime field position less than a minute into …

Bulldogs beat up on Wildcats
Bulldogs beat up on Wildcats

NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley hit paydirt on offense, defense and special teams to take down previously unbeaten Central Clarion in a 47-38 victory at home on Senior Night in a District 9 Football League clash Friday.

Knights to face Sailors in season finale
Knights to face Sailors in season finale

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After coming up just short of a victory in last week’s 14-10 loss to Conneaut Area, the Franklin Knights football team will be looking to end its season on a high note as it prepares to take on homestanding Lakeview tonight in a non-region matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Bobcats advance to district semis
Bobcats advance to district semis

DUKE CENTER — Clarion’s girls volleyball team proved that seedings are just numbers Thursday night as the No. 6 Bobcats made short work of No. 3 Otto-Eldred to advance to the semifinals of the District 10 Class 1A playoffs.

Panthers advance to D-9 title tilt
Panthers advance to D-9 title tilt

KNOX — It got a little tense in the third and fourth sets, but Keystone advanced to the District 9 Class 2A girls volleyball championship match with a 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 15-7 victory over Punxsutawney on Wednesday night in a semifinal matchup.

Bobcats reach semis of own tourney

CLARION — After finishing third in pool play, the Clarion Area girls volleyball team reached the semifinals before being ousted by Phillipsburg-Osceola on Saturday in the Bobcats’ tournament.

Conneaut holds off Franklin
Conneaut holds off Franklin

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

For the second straight year, the Franklin Knights football team went into halftime trailing but within striking distance of recording its first win of the season against Conneaut Area as the two teams squared off for Senior Night on Friday at the Franklin High School field.

Oilers run wild on Rockets
Oilers run wild on Rockets

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Friday night at the Oil Field was a night of celebration for Oil City as members of the football team, band and cheerleaders took center stage for Senior Night, all while dressed in pink in honor of cancer awareness month.

Gremlins outlast Oilers in five sets
Gremlins outlast Oilers in five sets

CHICORA — Oil City’s Chayse Skinner recorded 10 service points, including two aces, 12 assists and 25 digs, but it wasn’t enough as homestanding Karns City rallied from two sets down to post a 22-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-12, 25-9 victory over the Oilers on Wednesday in non-region girls volleybal…

Knights take down Orioles
Knights take down Orioles

Senior Sydney May accumulated nine points and 27 assists as Franklin swept visiting Rocky Grove by scores of 25-19, 25-14, 25-23, on Tuesday night in a non-conference girls volleyball match on Senior Night at the Castle.

FHS booters rout Rockets
FHS booters rout Rockets

TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth poured in four goals and Gage Haniwalt added a hat trick of his own as the Knights rolled to an 11-1 Region 4 road win over Titusville on Tuesday night at historic Carter Field.