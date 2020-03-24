With Governor Tom Wolf's directive to keep all Pennsylvania commonwealth schools closed for at least an additional two weeks, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) released a statement on Monday echoing the same timeline.

In the release, the PIAA states that the start of the spring sports season is postponed an additional two weeks while the possible restart of the winter championships continues to be on hold. No date has been scheduled to restart any sports activities at this time.

0
0
0
0
0