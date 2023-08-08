High school football season officially got under way on Monday as teams all across the state took part in heat acclimation and conditioning practices.

Teams are practicing with limited pads all week long in order to prepare players for the rigors of the heat and humidity of August before moving on to regular practices next week where players will be wearing full pads.

Smith goes back-to-back in high jump
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hayden Smith made it back-to-back championships as he claimed gold in the high jump for the second year in a row at the AAU Junior Olympic Games, which were held on Wednesday at Drake University in Iowa.

MEADVILLE — Easton Straub scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday night as St. Marys captured the Section 1 10U Little League championship with a 3-2 nailbiter over Franklin.

Logan Fink, an amateur mixed-martial arts fighter from Franklin, improved to 3-1 in his young career with a victory over Drew Landefeld as part of the 247 FC: Brawl in the Burgh 17 main card last Saturday night at the Monroeville Convention Center.

  • By DYLAN LUX Contributing writer

Fans, players (and mayors!) alike couldn’t have asked for a better day in which to celebrate their 25th season this past Wednesday as the Oil City 55-Plus Softball League held a “Fan Appreciation Day” at the Mitchell Avenue ballfields in commemoration of their league, which began play back in 1999.

MEADVILLE — Chase Barrett had a big night at the plate and also saw time on the mound as Franklin’s 10U Little League all-stars baseball team advanced to the championship round of the Section 1 tournament following a 13-10 win over FLAG on Wednesday night in the losers’ bracket final.

FLAG stars headed to states
  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

One bad inning — or one good inning depending on your rooting interest — was the difference between one team heading to the state tournament and the other heading home for the summer.

SAEGERTOWN — Lance Stevenson pitched 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball and also homered and drove in four runs Tuesday night to lead DuBois to a 10-2 win over Cranberry in an opening-round game of the Section 1 Little League 12U baseball tournament.

OC all-stars force Game 3
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

With its season on the line, Oil City’s Junior League all-star baseball team needed some big performances on Monday night at Hasson Field. And it got just that.

DuBOIS — Despite banging out a dozen hits, Titusville’s all-stars were eliminated from the Pennsylvania Senior Little League baseball tournament Thursday night following an 11-5 loss to Hollidaysburg in a losers’ bracket quarterfinal matchup.

Olympian visits hoop camp
  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Basketball players and instructors at the Focus on Fundamentals camp were treated to a special guest speaker on Tuesday at Oil City High School.

Edge, Hoobler, Bowser and Parks earn all-state honors
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After fueling one of the more impressive stretches of success in Franklin High School girls softball history, senior pitcher Trinity Edge and senior shortstop Sydni Hoobler will be remembered as two of the better players to have ever suited up for the Knights.

MEC comes up short of states
UNION CITY — Despite two outstanding pitching performances from Karmyn Reese and Abigail Mawhinney, the Mid-East/Cochranton 12U girls softball all-stars team came up one win shy of advancing to states as the squad fell to Punxsutawney twice on Saturday by scores of 2-1 in nine innings and 4-…

Cranberry captures D25 crown
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

It takes heart to be a champion, and on Friday evening at Oil City’s Rennie Schneider Field, Cranberry’s 12U Little League baseball all-stars proved that they had plenty of it.

Mid-East 10U stars stay alive; 12U squad rolls
TITUSVILLE — Kambree Rial clubbed three hits while Chloe Long and Mileigh Phillips drove in two runs apiece Thursday night as the Mid-East 10U all-star team defeated homestanding Titusville, 11-9, and forced a deciding championship game in the District 1 girls softball tournament.

Cranberry forces deciding game
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

With its backs against the wall and the season on the line Thursday night at Miller-Sibley’s Lt. Col. Jack P. Williams Field, Cranberry’s 12U Little League all-star baseball squad proved that it wasn’t going down without a fight.

Mid-East stars post section, district wins
UNION CITY — Reese Stanford scored a run and drove in another while Abigail Mawhinney and Karmyn Reese combined on a four-hitter Wednesday night as the Mid-East/Cochranton Little League 12U softball all-star team opened up the Section 1 tournament with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Punxsutawney.

Kannon Speerstra belted four hits and Dylan Gregory had three as Cranberry eliminated Butler on Wednesday night with a 17-3 four-inning victory in the losers’ bracket final of the District 25 Little League baseball 12U all-star tournament.

Smock shines as Mid-East all-stars rout Meadville/Vernon
TOWNVILLE -- Addie Smock had three hits, drove in four runs and combined with Paige Viele on a two-hitter Monday night as the Mid-East 10U girls cruised to an 18-3 three-inning win over Meadville/Vernon in the losers' bracket semifinals of the District 1 Little League softball all-star tournament.

OC stars roll past Cranberry
Landon Jones collected three hits and drove in four runs while also picking up the win on the mound as Oil City’s Junior League all-stars opened their tournament by taking down Cranberry in a 16-1 contest on Saturday.

Mid-East girls post 10U, 12U wins in D1 play
RICHMOND — Addy Smock pitched all six innings to earn the win in the circle and also led the offense with two doubles and a pair of RBIs as Mid-East recorded an 8-3 win over Cochranton/Lakeview in the consolation bracket of the District 1 Little League 10U all-star girls softball tournament.

Two-out lightning propels Franklin past Cranberry
  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Perhaps Cranberry Little League coach Chip Jordan summed up Thursday night’s District 25 winners’ bracket final against Franklin the best when he said afterward, “It’s like when you go fishing and you know you’ve got one on the hook. Then, there’s a wiggle, they slip off the hook and then th…

OC baseball, M-E/C softball advance
Oil City’s 12U Little League all-star squad advanced to the losers’ bracket semifinals of the District 25 tournament on Thursday with a 10-6 victory over the Union/A-C Valley all-stars.

MEADVILLE — Abigail Mawhinney and Hadley Frayer combined to hurl a no-hitter while Payton Phillips came a home run short of hitting for the cycle as Mid-East/Cochranton (MEC) rolled to a 21-0, four-inning win over Meadville/Vernon/Lakeview in a District 1 Little League 12U softball all-stars…

Cranberry stars clip OC
  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

After two straight days of rainouts, nothing — not even the haze and poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires — was going to dampen the excitement surrounding Wednesday night’s winners’ bracket game between Cranberry and Oil City in a District 25 12U Little League all-star game matchup.

Franklin stars nip Butler; Mid-East girls fall
BUTLER — Holden Goodman’s double in the bottom of the sixth inning plated Carter Barrett with the game-winning run as the visiting Franklin 12U Little League all-stars topped Butler by a 2-1 score on Tuesday night in a winners’ bracket matchup.

Ferrucci, Lockhart are guests as Webco event today
Webco Industries will be the site of a special gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. today as IndyCar racer Santino Ferrucci and local racer Joe Lockhart will be on hand for an event that will feature giveaways, food trucks and a chance to get up close and personal with a couple of impressive race cars…