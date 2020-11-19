LOCK HAVEN - The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference has announced the cancellation of its mandated regular-season and championship competition for winter sports following a vote of the league's board of directors.
Last week, the board canceled PSAC championship seasons in fall sports, yet allowed for league championship opportunities in those sports should six or more schools elect to participate. All schools electing to play must abide by existing league rules and the NCAA guidelines that have been set due to the existing COVID-19 pandemic. The same requirements exist for the winter sports that have been canceled.