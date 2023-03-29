Raiders sweep Oilers on track

BROOKVILLE — Baine Snyder, Ethen Knox, Jack Mumford and Sawyer Cavalline each were double winners, but it wasn’t enough against District 9 power Brookville as the Oil City boys and girls track and field teams got swept by the Raiders on Tuesday in non-region action.
Snyder won the high jump and pole vault as the Oil City girls dropped an 82-68 decision to the Raiders. Kennedy Liederbach (800), Meghan Flinchbaugh (200), Ella Speece (3,200), Nicki Petro (long jump) and Taylor Meals (javelin) also won an event for the Oilers.