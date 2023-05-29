HERMITAGE — If the past two District 10 Class 4A softball championship games were indicative of anything, it would stand to reason that Monday’s title tilt between Franklin and Cathedral Prep would be a tight, quick and low-scoring affair. After all, Franklin won the crown in 2021 behind Trinity Edge’s 3-0 gem, before Jenna Wagner evened the series last year (when they went by Villa Maria) by outdueling Edge and the Knights, 5-3.

So much for trends.

0
0
0
0
0

Ramblers top Knights in title tilt
Local Sports

Ramblers top Knights in title tilt

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

HERMITAGE — If the past two District 10 Class 4A softball championship games were indicative of anything, it would stand to reason that Monday’s title tilt between Franklin and Cathedral Prep would be a tight, quick and low-scoring affair. After all, Franklin won the crown in 2021 behind Tri…

Local athletes shine at Shippensburg
Local Sports

Local athletes shine at Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG — Three Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley athletes won gold medals — including a record-setting performance from Evelyn Bliss — as the 2023 PIAA Class 2A Track & Field Championships got underway on Friday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

Area thinclads take center stage at state meet starting today
Local Sports

Area thinclads take center stage at state meet starting today

Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman, Cranberry’s Laiyla Russell and Redbank Valley’s Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner will be competing in three events apiece at Shippensburg University this weekend while leading a large contingent of track and field athletes to the PIAA Class 2A state championships, which …

'River Boots' wins 2023 Best Book Award
Local Sports

'River Boots' wins 2023 Best Book Award

“RIVER BOOTS,” Robert Lynn Steiner’s book of stories about his career as a Pennsylvania “fish warden,” was recently recognized by the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association with its “Best Book Award” and “Humor Award” for 2023.

Berries to play for D9 title
Local Sports

Berries to play for D9 title

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

KNOX — After splitting two games during the regular season, the Cranberry and Moniteau girls softball teams renewed their rivalry again in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals on Wednesday afternoon at Keystone High School.

Perfect game ends FHS season
Local Sports

Perfect game ends FHS season

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

ERIE — Franklin’s baseball team has certainly had its share of adversity this season, including a slew of injuries that derailed what could have been a very deep and talented pitching staff, inexperience at a few key positions, an offense that ran hot and cold and a late-season, seven-game l…

Rocky Grove spikers upended by Cochranton
Local Sports

Rocky Grove spikers upended by Cochranton

MEADVILLE — Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team had its season came to a close Tuesday night after the Orioles fell in straight sets to Cochranton, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 in the opening round of the District 10 Class 2A playoffs at Meadville’s House of Thrills.

Local Sports

Falcon Knights advance to semifinals

EMPORIUM — Bailey Crissman fired a complete-game, five-hit shutout on Tuesday as Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley blanked homestanding Cameron County, 6-0 in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal baseball playoff game.

Local Sports

Flick, Dietrich fuel Fires; Berries fall to Warriors

WEST FREEDOM — Forest Area’s Izzy Flick pitched a two-hit shutout and Faith Dietrich went 4-for-4 with a double and home run as the Fires blanked homestanding Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 7-0, on Monday in a first-round game of the District 9 Class 1A softball playoffs.

Berries power past Panthers
Local Sports

Berries power past Panthers

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Cranberry’s softball team has been putting up big numbers all season long, and that didn’t change on Monday afternoon, despite it being the opening round of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs.

Grove girls drop 11-6 decision to Cochranton
Local Sports

Grove girls drop 11-6 decision to Cochranton

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

With a young roster that improved greatly throughout the season, Rocky Grove’s girls softball team ventured into the District 10 Class 1A playoffs against Cochranton on Monday afternoon at Allegheny College’s Robertson Field.

Knights, Oilers come up big at D-10 meet
Local Sports

Knights, Oilers come up big at D-10 meet

SLIPPERY ROCK — Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman and Nadalie Latchaw will be joining Oil City’s Cam Crocker, Charlie Motter, Baine Snyder and the boys’ 400 relay team in heading to the PIAA meet after meeting qualifying standards on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A Track and Field Championship…

Oilers edge Orioles, 5-3
Local Sports

Oilers edge Orioles, 5-3

Oil City’s Sophie Garmong smacked three hits and struck out 11 batters in four innings of relief while Abby Foley singled, tripled and drove in two runs as the Oilers wrapped up their regular-season softball schedule on Friday with a 5-3 non-region road win against Rocky Grove.

Spring preview had southern hikes, train ride
Local Sports

Spring preview had southern hikes, train ride

Spring comes early to the South. A month ago, North Carolina was showing spring’s early colors and the leaves were breaking, like our woods are now. We headed south, taking a breather from the year and a half of hustling Bob’s book “River Boots” and Linda’s coloring and wildlife learning boo…

Oilers drill Knights, 13-5
Local Sports

Oilers drill Knights, 13-5

Jacob Teeter cracked a double and a single while driving in three runs and Will McMahon had a solid outing on the mound as Oil City snapped a five-game losing streak with a 13-5 road victory over Franklin on Wednesday in Region 2 baseball action.

Muskies foil Knights' title hopes
Local Sports

Muskies foil Knights' title hopes

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Behind a mixture of a potent offense, an ace pitcher at the top of her game and some solid defense throughout the season, Franklin’s girls softball team found itself in position to clinch the Region 4 crown at home on Tuesday against Jamestown.

Oriole spikers drop regular-season finale
Local Sports

Oriole spikers drop regular-season finale

Blayne Baker served for 20 points and Joshua Stevenson had 24 set assists, but it wasn’t enough as Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped its regular-season finale Tuesday night to visiting Cambridge Springs, 25-21, 7-25, 25-21, 25-17 in Region 1 action.

Oilers, Knights drop Region 2 tilts
Local Sports

Oilers, Knights drop Region 2 tilts

Ethan Adams and Kamden Martin combined to go 8-for-9 at the plate with two runs scored and five RBIs as Grove City came away with a 10-3 road win over Oil City on Monday in a Region 2 baseball matchup.

DCC brings down Franklin, 12-2
Local Sports

DCC brings down Franklin, 12-2

DUBOIS — Luke Guth homered and doubled, but it wasn’t nearly enough as Franklin dropped a 12-2, five-inning contest to homestanding DuBois Central Catholic in non-region baseball action Saturday.

Local Sports

Orioles sweep doubledip with Fires, Berries even mark

TIONESTA — Rocky Grove’s Haydon Bevier drove in two runs in both games while Aaron Wetjen, Jacob Harton and Logan Gavin added three RBIs apiece as the Orioles swept a non-region road baseball doubleheader against Forest Area by scores of 17-0 and 11-1.

Vikings put out Fires, 11-7
Local Sports

Vikings put out Fires, 11-7

Venango Catholic’s baseball team celebrated its senior day in style by picking up its first victory of the season with an 11-7 decision over visiting Forest Area on Thursday.

Orioles tag Bears, 13-12
Local Sports

Orioles tag Bears, 13-12

Rocky Grove’s Schiffer Anderson picked up a win in his mound debut on Wednesday while Logan Gavin and Trenton Rice drove in three runs apiece as Rocky Grove rallied for a wild 13-12 home win over Union City in a Region 3 baseball showdown on Senior Night.

Grove spikers fall on road to Lakers
Local Sports

Grove spikers fall on road to Lakers

ERIE — Despite getting 11 points, five digs and two kills from Blayne Baker, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped below .500 first the first time this season following a 25-13, 25-11, 25-18 loss to homestanding Mercyhurst Prep on Wednesday night in non-region play.

Local Sports

Knox Raceway sets opener on Mother's Day

KNOX — Race season will begin Sunday on Mother’s Day at Knox Raceway, the first of seven circle track events for the 2023 season. All mother’s will receive a coupon at the gate for a free ice cream, compliments of Brian and Brianna Steinman.

OC boys repeat as region champs
Local Sports

OC boys repeat as region champs

Ethen Knox and Jack Mumford were each three-time winners as the Oil City boys track and field team locked up the Region 3 crown for the second straight year following a 116-34 win over visiting Franklin on Tuesday. Meghan Flinchbaugh was a four-time winner as the Oiler girls made it a clean …

Falcon Knights pick up pair of track wins
Local Sports

Falcon Knights pick up pair of track wins

RIMERSBURG — Sam Morganti was a four-time winner as the Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley boys track and field team posted a pair of home wins over Cranberry (94-55) and North Clarion (75-71) in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference competition.