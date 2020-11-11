NEW BETHLEHEM - Redbank Valley's dream season rolled forward on Tuesday night with a 28-26, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 thrilling victory over Chestnut Ridge in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A girls volleyball playoffs held in the Bulldogs' own gym.
"We've been to the state tournament five times, but this is the first time we've ever won," Redbank head coach Matt Darr said after the win. "What a group of girls. How often do you get to win a district title on your home court and then a state playoff game, too? The resolve they've shown with everything they've gone through, I just can't say enough about them."