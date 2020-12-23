Redbank Valley's Joe Mansfield was recognized as an all-state player as the 2020 Pa. Football Writers' Class 1A all-state team was announced on Tuesday.
Mansfield, a 6-2 junior, made the selection on the defensive line and played a part on a Bulldogs team which won a state playoff game for the first time in program history while finishing with a 7-1 record. After making the selection for the second year in a row, Mansfield became the first player in school history to make the all-state team in multiple seasons.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost two in a row and looked bad doing it, their Monday night matchup with the last-place Cincinnati Bengals is suddenly more important than it looked on the schedule just a few weeks ago.
A number of former area athletes were recognized by Westminster College recently as the school announced its all-decade sports teams. Heading the list was Franklin High School graduate Nick Fiorentino, who earned first-team honors in two sports - football and men's track and field.
He was known for his tremendous leaping ability and was regarded as a prolific free-throw shooter during his playing days at Union High School in Rimersburg, but for those who knew him in this area, Larry Holly served for many years as Tim Shaw's radio analyst for high school basketball game…
Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Caden Rainey and Carter Terwint were named offensive and defensive MVPs, respectively, and Redbank Valley's Blane Gold was tabbed Coach of the Year in District 9 Small School South as the district's all-star team was announced this past week.
By the time you're reading this, Gov. Wolf's mandated three-week shutdown of extracurricular activities for the winter sports season will already have begun. But on Friday night at Franklin High School, the 50-or-so spectators in attendance got a "sneak peek" at the Knights' boys basketball …
Coming off a season in which they pumped in a school-record 213 three-point shots, Franklin High School's boys basketball team is poised to make another deep run in the state playoffs during the upcoming 2020-21 season.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin isn't one for excuses. Even as COVID-19 wreaked havoc with his team's schedule, pushing their matchup with Baltimore from Thanksgiving night to middle of the afternoon in the middle of the week in the middle of a pandemic, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach …
Pennsylvania's upcoming firearms deer season will start with a bang. For the first time in the Game Commission's history, deer hunters will have a Saturday-Sunday opening weekend. Hunters in 10 Wildlife Management Units also will have concurrent antlered/antlerless hunting throughout the 14-…
PITTSBURGH (AP) - With reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under quarantine as part of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has ravaged the Baltimore Ravens, the team has turned its focus from breaking out of a slump to simply getting healthy and back to practice.
Oil City's football team dominated on the field this season en route to an historic playoff run and on Thursday, the Oilers also dominated off the field as the District 10 All-Region teams were released.
Six seniors on Oil City's District 10 championship football team - Mario Fontanazza, J.T. Stahlman, Dakota Cole, Cam Russell, Justin Fagley and Ashlee Douglass - broke or tied school records this season.
MASSILLON, Ohio - Oil City High School graduate Tiger LaVerde led his Kirtland (Ohio) Hornets to their third straight state championship with a 38-0 rout of Ironton at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium on Saturday.