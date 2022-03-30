RG spikers drop opener to Conneaut

LINESVILLE — Rocky Grove’s Brett Stevenson racked up 19 service points and Wyatt Gregory added 15, but it wasn’t enough as the Orioles’ boys volleyball team dropped its season opener on the road to Conneaut Area, 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12.
Brett Stevenson also added three aces and three kills while Gregory had a pair of aces. Joshua Stevenson chipped in with 14 points, two aces and two blocks while Alex Zinz and Blayne Baker had 13 points apiece. Zinz also notched four kills and four blocks while Baker had 12 digs and two kills.