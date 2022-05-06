RG spikers fall at home

Despite getting 15 points, including two aces, and two digs from Alex Zinz, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team lost in straight sets to visiting Erie First Christian by scores of 25-22, 25-13, 25-18 in Region 1 action on Thursday.
Wyatt Gregory and Dustin McMullen followed with 10 points apiece for coach Mike Stevenson’s Orioles (4-7 overall, 3-5 R1) with Gregory also adding four digs. Silas Adams contributed eight points and three digs, Blayne Baker collected six points, eight digs and four kills while Brett Stevenson added four points six digs and three kills. Camron King chipped in with eight blocks and two kills.