RG spikers stumble against Meadville

MEADVILLE — Despite getting seven points, seven kills and 10 digs from Alex Zinz, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped a 25-11, 25-15, 25-8 decision to Meadville on Tuesday night in Region 1 action at the House of Thrills.
Camron King contributed 10 blocks, three points and one kill for coach Mike Stevenson’s Orioles, who fell to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the region. Joshua Stevenson chipped in with six points, five blocks and one kill, Wyatt Gregory recorded seven points, five digs and one kill while Blayne Baker had four points, two digs and a kill.