RG spikers top Bison for first win

Wyatt Gregory served for 17 points, including three aces, and added seven digs Tuesday night as Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team notched its first win of the season with a 27-25, 25-18, 25-14 home win over Fort LeBoeuf in Region 1 action at the Nest.
Alex Zinz added 15 points, five kills and five blocks for the Orioles (1-1) while Brett Stevenson had 13 points with three aces and four kills, Blayne Baker had 10 kills and seven points, Joshua Stevenson collected 13 points and three aces and Avery Purich had 12 points, two aces and six digs. Camron King chipped in with three kills and three blocks and Dustin McMullen collected two kills and a block.