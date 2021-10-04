Rockets rough up Golden Eagles, 75-0

SLIPPERY ROCK — Clarion University’s football team took on one of the top teams in the nation on Saturday afternoon, falling to seventh-ranked Slippery Rock, 75-0, at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
Clarion (0-5, 0-2 PSAC West) struggled against the Rock, who came into the game ranked seventh nationally according to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). As such, the Golden Eagles had trouble moving the ball on Slippery Rock, while the latter finished with 588 yards of total offense.
SHEFFIELD — Bret Wingard threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Keystone improved to 5-0 on the season with a 58-14 win over Sheffield on Saturday in a District 9 Small School Division crossover matchup.
ROCHESTER, NY — Evan Wolfgong and Ethan Knapp each finished in the top 20 as Rocky Grove’s boys varsity squad placed third in the Small Division A-2 race on Saturday at the 56th Annual McQuaid Invitational.
BRADFORD — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing claimed the District 9 Class 2A individual title while Clarion’s Kameron Kerle and Forest Area’s Ethan Carll also advanced to the state tournament after the second round of district play on Saturday at the Pennhills Club.
Heading into Friday night’s Region 5 rivalry football game at Franklin High School, the Knights’ coaching staff knew the one thing their team needed to do to have any chance of beating Oil City was to stop star running back Ethen Knox from having a big impact on the matchup.
CLARION — Jase Ferguson threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns Friday night, including 40 and 72 yards to Christian Simko, as Central Clarion held off visiting Kane, 34-26 on Homecoming at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
MEADVILLE — Franklin junior Aidan McCracken fired an 81 on Friday and was one of two area golfers to qualify for today’s second round of the District 10 Class 2A tournament held at the Meadville Country Club.
Tonight brings with it the 143rd installment of the Route 8 Rivalry when Oil City makes the 13-mile trek to Franklin High School for the Region 5 clash, and it couldn’t come at a better time for both teams as they’re each coming off victories in Week 5.
STRATTANVILLE — Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock and Clarion-Limestone’s Morgan McNaughton ran to first-place finishes on Thursday, but it was the visiting Berries that swept the KSAC cross country dual meet. Cranberry’s boys posted an 18-44 victory while the girls won, 15-50, since the Lions only …
GROVE CITY — Grove City proved to be too much for Franklin to handle on Saturday as the Knights’ girls soccer team came out on the short end of a 7-1 decision to the homestanding Eagles in a non-region showdown.
HERSHEY — Matt Woolcock, Christian Miller and Sylas Fox each finished in the top 30 to lead Cranberry’s boys cross country team to a third-place finish in the Class A race on Saturday at the 15th Annual PIAA Foundation Invitational.
TITUSVILLE — Garrett Knapp threw for three touchdowns, including a game-winning toss to Brock Covell in the closing minutes Friday night, lifting the host Rockets to a 28-24 non-region win over North East at Carter Field.
After three quarters of forgettable football, Oil City came alive when it mattered most — and on Homecoming, no less — as the Oilers scored all of their points in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-13 victory over Harbor Creek in a Region 5 thriller at the Oil Field on Friday night.
MEADVILLE — Destiny Bickel served for 20 points, including 11 aces, and Macayla Heim added 18 points on Friday as Christian Life Academy downed homestanding Crawford Christian Academy, 25-15, 25-7, 25-19 in a New-Penn Christian Conference girls volleyball match.
CLARION — Kam Kerle of Clarion, the 2021 KSAC team champions, claimed the final mega match of the season with a 39 on Thursday while Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing wrapped up the individual championship for the season by firing a 40 at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
Nearly 11 months ago, Oil City’s football team welcomed Harbor Creek to the Oil Field with the District 10 Class 4A championship on the line. That night, OC claimed its third straight championship with a 51-14 victory over the Huskies.
WARREN — Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth scored on a penalty kick just 4 1/2 minutes into Thursday’s Region 4 soccer showdown against previously undefeated Warren, lifting the Knights to a 1-0 upset victory over the homestanding Dragons.
After putting together their best performance of the season last Saturday night against Warren, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will be looking to carry that momentum into Friday night’s Region 5 matchup at Conneaut Area. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Oil City’s Chayse Skinner and Jada Heeter combined to serve for 26 points Wednesday night as the Oilers defeated Sharon, 25-20, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21 in a Region 3 girls volleyball match at the House of Hustle.
CLARION — Clarion University alumnus John Calipari has left his mark on the school’s basketball program — quite literally — as the Moon Township native was honored with a court dedication in his namesake Tuesday night at Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium.
NORTH EAST — Despite getting a pair of late goals from Gage Haniwalt, Franklin’s boys soccer team dropped its first match of the season on Tuesday, falling on the road to North East, 5-2, in Region 4 action.
Rocky Grove’s Ethan Knapp won the varsity boys race as the Orioles took the top four places en route to a 17-44 decision over visiting Franklin in a Region 3 meet at Two Mile Run County Park on Tuesday.
LOCK HAVEN — Clarion University wide receiver Quinn Zinobile was honored Monday as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Offensive Player of the Week after posting one of the best days of his career this past weekend.
Led by Courtney Clark’s 27 points and 12 assists, Rocky Grove’s girls volleyball team improved to 4-0 Monday night following a 25-11, 25-12, 25-10 victory over visiting Sharon in a non-region match at the Nest.
Thanks to another stellar performance by its entire team, Clarion Area High School officially wrapped up the 2021 Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference golf championship on Monday at Wanango Country Club.