CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Ethan Knapp led a 1-2-3-4-5 finish for the Rocky Grove boys cross country team as the Orioles clinched the Region 3 title with a 15-50 victory over Cambridge Springs on Tuesday.

Knapp crossed the finish line with a time of 17:58 as coach Josh Beightol’s Orioles wrapped up the region crown with a perfect 4-0 record. Evan Wolfgong followed in second place for the Orioles while Easton Adamczyk was third, Schiffer Anderson placed fourth and Gauge Gierlach came in fifth.

O's, Berries win at home
Rocky Grove’s Katie Beggs, Courtney Clark, Delana Pyle and Kaidlynn Burger combined for 49 service points Tuesday night as the Orioles blitzed Commodore Perry, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 in a Region 1 girls volleyball matchup at the Nest.

Knights defeat Damsels
RIMERSBURG — Jennifer Blum amassed 14 points, 13 digs and six kills as Franklin’s girls volleyball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 victory over homestanding Union on Monday night in a non-region match.

Oilers race to team title at invite
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jack Mumford finished third overall as the Oil City boys cross country team took first place in the A1 small school varsity boys division on Saturday at the McQuaid Invitational.

Clarion's Kerle claims D9 golf title
KANE — After helping their team repeat as District 9 Class 2A golf champions earlier in the week, Clarion Area’s Kameron Kerle claimed the D-9 individual title while teammates Devon Lauer and Lucas Mitrosky also qualified for the PIAA individual tournament after the second round of play on S…

Knights prevail in comeback over Mustangs

MERCER — Trailing 2-1 at halftime, Gage Haniwalt netted three goals and Caleb Griffin added another goal in the second half as Franklin’s boys soccer team rallied for a 5-4 victory over Mercer on Saturday in a non-region match.

Grove City survives late surge from Greenville

GREENVILLE — Gavin Lutz pulled down three touchdown passes from Hunter Hohman as Grove City went on the road and survived a fourth-quarter rally from Greenville en route to a 33-27 victory in a Region 3 clash on Friday.

Dragons spoil Franklin homecoming with 36-7 win
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

For the majority of the first quarter of Friday night’s homecoming game at the Franklin High School field, the Knights played the visiting Dragons to a 0-0 tie as both defenses proved to be stout, allowing only one combined first down.

Bulldogs hand OC 35-0 defeat at Oil Field
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Oil City’s opening play from scrimmage on Friday night at the Oil Field against Meadville was a 40-yard gain up the left sideline by Ethen Knox that sent the Oiler faithful into a frenzy.

Bulldogs, Oilers set for epic clash at Oil Field
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Prior to the beginning of the 2022 high school football season, there was one game on Oil City’s schedule that stood out above the others: the Meadville Bulldogs. Fast forward five weeks into the season and nothing has changed.

Knights to host Dragons on homecoming
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After putting together its best offensive showing of the season last week, the Franklin Knights football team has a lot to feel good about heading into their Region 4 and homecoming game with visiting Warren tonight at the high school field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Panthers pop Berries
Keystone boosted its season record up to 11-1 after taking down Cranberry 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17 in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference volleyball clash at the Berry Dome on Thursday night.

Berries squeak past Lions
Thanks to a ninth-place finish from Mariner Perry, Cranberry’s boys cross country team was able to squeeze out a 28-29 win over visiting Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet.

'Cats claw Golden Damsels
CLARION — Grace Ochs passed out 28 assists and served up 12 points and four aces as homestanding Clarion cruised past Union, 25-10, 25-8, 25-10, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball matchup on Tuesday.

Northern lights, big fish, wildlife await in western Ontario
Oh Canada! Oh Canada! The sunset country of southwestern Ontario greets us with open arms. An eagle soars over Rainy Lake, a small black bear ambles across Highway 11, a buck deer and two does bolt across the road in front of us. An hour earlier at the border, with all of our immunization pa…

Oilers, Orioles post sweeps in region meets
LINESVILLE — Thanks to first-place finishes from Jack Mumford and Kennedy Liederbach, Oil City’s boys and girls cross country teams stayed undefeated in Region 7 action on Tuesday with wins over homestanding Conneaut Area.

Panthers rally back to trim Oilers
Natalie Bowser stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 14 assists and four kills as Keystone stormed back for a 19-25, 25-10, 23-25, 25-14, 15-5 win over Oil City in a non-region girls volleyball match on Monday night at the House of Hustle.

Franklin unable to capitalize on hot start against Mercyhurst Prep
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Having played to a 7-7 tie after one quarter of play and heading towards what looked like another score early in the second period, the Franklin Knights football team appeared to be in good position to record its first win of the season against Mercyhurst Prep on Saturday night in non-region…

Oilers blank Panthers on pitch

Dillon Hack and Justin Garland each found the back of the net as Oil City posted a 2-0 victory over visiting Keystone in a non-region boys soccer match on Saturday.

Keystone spikers sweep past Union
KNOX — Kennedy Kaye served for a team-high 18 points with five of those coming via ace as Keystone rolled to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-10 victory over visiting Union in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball match on Saturday.

Knights set to host Lakers in search of first win
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After enduring a brutal three-game stretch against perennial powers Hickory, General McLane and Oil City while dealing with numerous injuries and illnesses to the starting lineup, the Franklin Knights football team will be looking to turn things around with a rare Saturday night matchup with…

Eagles nip Rockets with late 2-point conversion
GROVE CITY — Hunter Hohman fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Greer with 18 seconds left, then dove in for the winning two-point conversion moments later as Grove City shocked visiting Slippery Rock, 22-21 in a Region 3 showdown Friday night at Forker Field.

Wildcats stun Oilers, 21-20
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

ALBION — Oil City’s football team fought and battled for all it was worth on the road against Northwestern on Friday night, but in a contest marred by penalties and frustration, the Oilers dropped a 21-20 decision to the Wildcats for their first loss of the season.

Unbeaten Oilers take road show to Northwestern
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Through the first four weeks of the 2022 high school football campaign, Oil City has racked up four blowout victories. Tonight, the Oilers will try to make it five in a row as they travel to Albion to take on Northwestern. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in the non-region matchup.

Knights lasso Mustangs
Franklin’s Sydney May piled up 30 assists and served for 21 points and Sydni Hoobler recorded a triple double as the Knights knocked off visiting Mercer, 25-6, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23 in a Region 3 girls volleyball match on Tuesday night at the Castle.

Ex-Knight Knox leads Tomcats
NEW CASTLE — The Thiel College men’s golf team finished seventh in a 13-team field on Monday at the Westminster Invitational, which took place at the Avalon Field Club.