COCHRANTON - Cochranton's wrestling pulled out four victories on Thursday, including a pair of pins, but it wasn't enough in a 55-20 loss to visiting Saegertown in Region 3 action.
Kaden Tatters picked up the first pin for the Cardinals (1-3), needing 3:58 to drop Robert Brown at 182 pounds. Jack Martinec recorded the next victory for Cochranton with a 9-0 major decision over Brandon Gaus at 120 pounds before Justin Boozer also notched a major decision, 10-0 over Matthew Posego at 145. Stetson Boozer closed out the match with a 2:29 decking of Matthew Nale at 152 pounds.