Sailors fall to Sto-Rox in Sweet 16

NEW CASTLE - Despite a career-high 41-point performance from senior Brett Beith, Lakeview's historic basketball season ended Wednesday night with a 75-51 loss to Sto-Rox in a PIAA Class 2A Sweet 16 matchup at New Castle High School.
Beith was a one-man show for coach Garrett Blaschak's Sailors, who finished the season at 19-8 and won the first District 10 title in school history. Beith had 11 points in the first quarter, eight in the second, 13 in the third and nine more in the fourth to account for all but 10 of Lakeview's 51 points.