Lakeview’s Lydia Reed was named the Region 1 athlete of the year while Oil City’s Baine Snyder and Kallie Smith and Franklin’s Olivia Rondinelli were each selected to the first team in Region 3 as District 10 released its 2023 all-region girls track and field teams on Tuesday.

Reed was picked as the top athlete in Region 1 after being named to the first team in the 100, 200 and 400 dashes and as part of the 1,600 relay along with teammates Kady Alexander, Laci Redfoot and Kendall Emmert.

Sailors' Reed heads all-region girls' squads
Local Sports

Sailors' Reed heads all-region girls' squads

Prettyman, Jenkins earn top D10 honors
Local Sports

Prettyman, Jenkins earn top D10 honors

Franklin junior Caleb Prettyman and Lakeview senior Colson Jenkins were each named as their respective region athlete of the year as District 10 announced its all-region boys track and field teams for the 2023 season.

Franklin LL honors Porter
Local Sports

Franklin LL honors Porter

Franklin Little League hosted its 1st Annual Kevin Porter Memorial baseball tournament this past weekend at the Miller-Sibley Complex and included a brief ceremony in which Porter was named as the inaugural inductee to the league’s new Wall of Fame.

Clay Dusters' Beal shines at state shoot
Local Sports

Clay Dusters' Beal shines at state shoot

ELYSBURG — Keystone High School senior Josh Beal was the overall winner and top male varsity shooter in the 2023 Pennsylvania State High School Clay Target League, which was held this past Sunday at the Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association grounds.

DePriest to compete in Junior Worlds at New Zealand
Local Sports

DePriest to compete in Junior Worlds at New Zealand

Brooklyn DePriest of Colorado, the son of an Oil City High School graduate, was named recently to the United States Snowboard Team and will compete in August in the Junior Worlds, an international competition in New Zealand for riders under 18 years of age who are top ranked in their respect…

Berries rally to best Tide for D-9 crown
Local Sports

Berries rally to best Tide for D-9 crown

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

DUBOIS — Midway through the bottom of the first inning on Monday evening in the District 9 Class 2A championship at Heindl Field, Cranberry’s girls softball team looked like it was in trouble.

Ramblers top Knights in title tilt
Local Sports

Ramblers top Knights in title tilt

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

HERMITAGE — If the past two District 10 Class 4A softball championship games were indicative of anything, it would stand to reason that Monday’s title tilt between Franklin and Cathedral Prep would be a tight, quick and low-scoring affair. After all, Franklin won the crown in 2021 behind Tri…

Local athletes shine at Shippensburg
Local Sports

Local athletes shine at Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG — Three Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley athletes won gold medals — including a record-setting performance from Evelyn Bliss — as the 2023 PIAA Class 2A Track & Field Championships got underway on Friday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

Area thinclads take center stage at state meet starting today
Local Sports

Area thinclads take center stage at state meet starting today

Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman, Cranberry’s Laiyla Russell and Redbank Valley’s Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner will be competing in three events apiece at Shippensburg University this weekend while leading a large contingent of track and field athletes to the PIAA Class 2A state championships, which …

'River Boots' wins 2023 Best Book Award
Local Sports

'River Boots' wins 2023 Best Book Award

“RIVER BOOTS,” Robert Lynn Steiner’s book of stories about his career as a Pennsylvania “fish warden,” was recently recognized by the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association with its “Best Book Award” and “Humor Award” for 2023.

Berries to play for D9 title
Local Sports

Berries to play for D9 title

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

KNOX — After splitting two games during the regular season, the Cranberry and Moniteau girls softball teams renewed their rivalry again in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals on Wednesday afternoon at Keystone High School.

Perfect game ends FHS season
Local Sports

Perfect game ends FHS season

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

ERIE — Franklin’s baseball team has certainly had its share of adversity this season, including a slew of injuries that derailed what could have been a very deep and talented pitching staff, inexperience at a few key positions, an offense that ran hot and cold and a late-season, seven-game l…

Rocky Grove spikers upended by Cochranton
Local Sports

Rocky Grove spikers upended by Cochranton

MEADVILLE — Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team had its season came to a close Tuesday night after the Orioles fell in straight sets to Cochranton, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 in the opening round of the District 10 Class 2A playoffs at Meadville’s House of Thrills.

Local Sports

Falcon Knights advance to semifinals

EMPORIUM — Bailey Crissman fired a complete-game, five-hit shutout on Tuesday as Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley blanked homestanding Cameron County, 6-0 in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal baseball playoff game.

Local Sports

Flick, Dietrich fuel Fires; Berries fall to Warriors

WEST FREEDOM — Forest Area’s Izzy Flick pitched a two-hit shutout and Faith Dietrich went 4-for-4 with a double and home run as the Fires blanked homestanding Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 7-0, on Monday in a first-round game of the District 9 Class 1A softball playoffs.

Berries power past Panthers
Local Sports

Berries power past Panthers

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Cranberry’s softball team has been putting up big numbers all season long, and that didn’t change on Monday afternoon, despite it being the opening round of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs.

Grove girls drop 11-6 decision to Cochranton
Local Sports

Grove girls drop 11-6 decision to Cochranton

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

With a young roster that improved greatly throughout the season, Rocky Grove’s girls softball team ventured into the District 10 Class 1A playoffs against Cochranton on Monday afternoon at Allegheny College’s Robertson Field.

Knights, Oilers come up big at D-10 meet
Local Sports

Knights, Oilers come up big at D-10 meet

SLIPPERY ROCK — Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman and Nadalie Latchaw will be joining Oil City’s Cam Crocker, Charlie Motter, Baine Snyder and the boys’ 400 relay team in heading to the PIAA meet after meeting qualifying standards on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A Track and Field Championship…

Oilers edge Orioles, 5-3
Local Sports

Oilers edge Orioles, 5-3

Oil City’s Sophie Garmong smacked three hits and struck out 11 batters in four innings of relief while Abby Foley singled, tripled and drove in two runs as the Oilers wrapped up their regular-season softball schedule on Friday with a 5-3 non-region road win against Rocky Grove.

Spring preview had southern hikes, train ride
Local Sports

Spring preview had southern hikes, train ride

Spring comes early to the South. A month ago, North Carolina was showing spring’s early colors and the leaves were breaking, like our woods are now. We headed south, taking a breather from the year and a half of hustling Bob’s book “River Boots” and Linda’s coloring and wildlife learning boo…

Oilers drill Knights, 13-5
Local Sports

Oilers drill Knights, 13-5

Jacob Teeter cracked a double and a single while driving in three runs and Will McMahon had a solid outing on the mound as Oil City snapped a five-game losing streak with a 13-5 road victory over Franklin on Wednesday in Region 2 baseball action.

Muskies foil Knights' title hopes
Local Sports

Muskies foil Knights' title hopes

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Behind a mixture of a potent offense, an ace pitcher at the top of her game and some solid defense throughout the season, Franklin’s girls softball team found itself in position to clinch the Region 4 crown at home on Tuesday against Jamestown.

Oriole spikers drop regular-season finale
Local Sports

Oriole spikers drop regular-season finale

Blayne Baker served for 20 points and Joshua Stevenson had 24 set assists, but it wasn’t enough as Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped its regular-season finale Tuesday night to visiting Cambridge Springs, 25-21, 7-25, 25-21, 25-17 in Region 1 action.

Oilers, Knights drop Region 2 tilts
Local Sports

Oilers, Knights drop Region 2 tilts

Ethan Adams and Kamden Martin combined to go 8-for-9 at the plate with two runs scored and five RBIs as Grove City came away with a 10-3 road win over Oil City on Monday in a Region 2 baseball matchup.